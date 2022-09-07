BCSO working on plan to re-launch air support unit after helicopter crash

In the almost two months since the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office helicopter crashed, killing four first responders, the agency has not conducted any air operations.

That’s because while it still has a helicopter and a Cessna aircraft its pilot, undersheriff Larry Koren, and Lt. Fred Beers — who was going to get trained — were killed in the July 16 crash. Bernalillo County Deputy Michael Levison and Bernalillo County Fire Rescue Specialist Matthew King were also killed.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Sheriff Manuel Gonzales said he and his staff are starting to work on a “comprehensive strategic plan to move forward with the air unit.” Part of this effort includes visiting the San Diego Sheriff’s Office in two weeks to see how its program operates.

“We have to make sure that when we’re spending the taxpayers dollars, that we are taking everything into consideration, because we have to be the good stewards of their taxpayer dollars,” Gonzales said. “So that’s why we’re making the trip to figure out what that looks like cost wise, and making sure that we’re making a good decision for the people in Bernalillo County.”

Gonzales said there are a couple of people within BCSO who are interested in flying but they do not yet have a license and he couldn’t say how long it will take before the Metro Air Support Unit is flying again.

“Let us come up with the plan, let us see what’s best for this unit, and then moving forward if we have that timeline or down the road when we have more information I’d love to answer that question,” Gonzales said.

Prior to being grounded, the Metro Air Support Unit took on missions throughout the county and in other parts of the state. When it crashed it had been helping fight a wild fire near Las Vegas, NM.

“On one side of the coin, we would consider ourselves having the warrior mentality — whether it’s mitigating pursuits, finding and apprehending violent offenders, surveillance, it can be officer safety, it can be dragged racing, it’s a host of a bunch of different responsibilities we have on the law enforcement side,” Gonzales said. “But on the other side of the coin, we do search and rescue, and we do wildland firefighting — that’s the guardian mentality. And that’s what makes us such a unique organization and program.”

But Gonzales said the remaining helicopter does not have the same features, and therefore could only do law enforcement operations.