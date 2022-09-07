 BernCo commissioners pick Linda Garcia Benavides to fill vacant House seat - Albuquerque Journal

BernCo commissioners pick Linda Garcia Benavides to fill vacant House seat

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Bernalillo County commissioners on Wednesday selected Linda Garcia Benavides to fill a vacant Albuquerque-area state House seat. The appointment was effective immediately and maintains Democrats’ majority in the 70-member chamber. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

SANTA FE — Bernalillo County commissioners on Wednesday selected a retired Sandia National Laboratory administrator to fill a vacant state House seat in Albuquerque’s North Valley.

Linda Garcia Benavides, a Democrat, was the only applicant for the House District 17 seat, which was held by Democrat Deborah Armstrong for seven-plus years until Armstrong stepped down from the Legislature in July.

The Bernalillo County Commission voted 3-0 to appoint Garcia Benavides to the vacant seat, with two commissioners excused from the meeting.

While Garcia Benavides will serve out the remainder of the two-year term Armstrong was elected to in 2020, her tenure in the Legislature will likely be brief.

That’s because she’s not one of the two candidates — Democrat Cynthia Borrego and Republican Ellis McMath — set to appear on the November general election ballot. Neither of those candidates applied for the vacant seat.

During Wednesday’s county commission meeting, Garcia Benavides acknowledged her tenure in the House might be short-lived, but said she planned to work hard and apply the knowledge she gains to community groups she works with, including the New Mexico Hispanic Heritage Committee.

“I know it’s for a limited time, but I plan to hit the ground running,” she told the Journal in an interview later Wednesday.

She also said she was approached to apply for the vacant seat by Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O’Malley and others, and said she planned to reach out to Armstrong for advice in the coming days.

Among those who spoke in favor of her appointment were several family members and Dolores Huerta, the New Mexico-born labor leader and civil rights activist.

“She has really shown she has that experience in the community,” Huerta said of Garcia Benavides.

The House District 17 seat has been held by a Democrat for at least the last 40 years, but was redrawn by legislators last year during the once-per-decade task of redistricting. Once the new boundary lines take effect, the district will be moved across the Rio Grande and based on the West Side.

Democrats currently outnumber Republicans by a 45-24 margin in the House, which also has one independent member — Phelps Anderson of Roswell — who is not seeking reelection.

All 70 state House seats are up for election this year, with 12 incumbents not running to retain their seats. In addition, two incumbents — Republican Rachel Black of Alamogordo and Democrat Roger Montoya of Velarde — were defeated in the June primary election.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » BernCo commissioners pick Linda Garcia Benavides to fill vacant House seat

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Sandia Peak skiers out of luck for a second ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lack of snow, staff and money ... Lack of snow, staff and money cited for the decision
2
Couy Griffin ousted from public office for his role ...
ABQnews Seeker
Judge rules that melee at U.S. ... Judge rules that melee at U.S. Capital was an insurrection
3
Ronchetti pitches agenda to improve New Mexico schools
2022 election
Dems note that Lujan Grisham has ... Dems note that Lujan Grisham has a strong education record
4
Pandemic business relief programs near end
ABQnews Seeker
NM businesses awarded $340M in grants ... NM businesses awarded $340M in grants and minimum-interest loans
5
Trial ends with hung jury
ABQnews Seeker
Verdict was not reached for suspect ... Verdict was not reached for suspect in 2020 fatal shooting that injured three
6
New Mexico's rain chances return this weekend
ABQnews Seeker
However, the longer-term forecast notes the ... However, the longer-term forecast notes the likelihood of a drier winter and spring
7
Rescue horses trot their stuff at State Fair 'Show ...
ABQnews Seeker
Equine rescue facilities rehabilitate horses, giving ... Equine rescue facilities rehabilitate horses, giving them a chance
8
Former bookkeeper pleads guilty to stealing $2 million from ...
ABQnews Seeker
Woman, 47, who had worked for ... Woman, 47, who had worked for the company for 25 years, faces up to 20 years in prison
9
Lordsburg man arrested in the hit-and-run death of construction ...
ABQnews Seeker
22-year-old victim had been cleaning debris ... 22-year-old victim had been cleaning debris from I-10 near Deming
10
Juul to pay nearly $440M to settle states' teen ...
Nation
Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs has ... Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs has agreed to pay nearly $440 million to settle a two-year investigation by 33 states into the marketing of ...