BernCo commissioners pick Linda Garcia Benavides to fill vacant House seat

SANTA FE — Bernalillo County commissioners on Wednesday selected a retired Sandia National Laboratory administrator to fill a vacant state House seat in Albuquerque’s North Valley.

Linda Garcia Benavides, a Democrat, was the only applicant for the House District 17 seat, which was held by Democrat Deborah Armstrong for seven-plus years until Armstrong stepped down from the Legislature in July.

The Bernalillo County Commission voted 3-0 to appoint Garcia Benavides to the vacant seat, with two commissioners excused from the meeting.

While Garcia Benavides will serve out the remainder of the two-year term Armstrong was elected to in 2020, her tenure in the Legislature will likely be brief.

That’s because she’s not one of the two candidates — Democrat Cynthia Borrego and Republican Ellis McMath — set to appear on the November general election ballot. Neither of those candidates applied for the vacant seat.

During Wednesday’s county commission meeting, Garcia Benavides acknowledged her tenure in the House might be short-lived, but said she planned to work hard and apply the knowledge she gains to community groups she works with, including the New Mexico Hispanic Heritage Committee.

“I know it’s for a limited time, but I plan to hit the ground running,” she told the Journal in an interview later Wednesday.

She also said she was approached to apply for the vacant seat by Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O’Malley and others, and said she planned to reach out to Armstrong for advice in the coming days.

Among those who spoke in favor of her appointment were several family members and Dolores Huerta, the New Mexico-born labor leader and civil rights activist.

“She has really shown she has that experience in the community,” Huerta said of Garcia Benavides.

The House District 17 seat has been held by a Democrat for at least the last 40 years, but was redrawn by legislators last year during the once-per-decade task of redistricting. Once the new boundary lines take effect, the district will be moved across the Rio Grande and based on the West Side.

Democrats currently outnumber Republicans by a 45-24 margin in the House, which also has one independent member — Phelps Anderson of Roswell — who is not seeking reelection.

All 70 state House seats are up for election this year, with 12 incumbents not running to retain their seats. In addition, two incumbents — Republican Rachel Black of Alamogordo and Democrat Roger Montoya of Velarde — were defeated in the June primary election.