Electric Playhouse to host immersive O’Keeffe exhibit

Georgia O’Keeffe is the most recognized New Mexico artist.

Her work continues to inspire and innovate.

This is why the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe has teamed up with Electric Playhouse in Albuquerque for the immersive experience, “Music for the Eyes: A New Georgia O’Keeffe Experience.”

“As the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, our focus has been on what’s next,” said Cody Hartley, Georgia O’Keeffe Museum director. “I am proud to say that two New Mexico-based institutions, Electric Playhouse and the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum, have worked together to bring an innovative and exciting showcase of O’Keeffe’s works to audiences in our home state.”

The exhibit opens on Sept. 30 and runs through Nov. 27.

According to Hartley, the experience will lead viewers through O’Keeffe’s creative process, diving into the mind and her inspirations.

It will feature large-scale digital projections, interactive displays and animation of O’Keeffe artworks.

“Welcoming the works of O’Keeffe into the minds and spaces at Electric Playhouse has been a thrilling honor,” said Eric Yakley, Electric Playhouse chief technology officer. “We’ve collaborated with exhibits at the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe and are excited to now bring that collaboration to Albuquerque.”

Hartley says the dazzling display of O’Keeffe’s legacy will allow onlookers to better understand concepts around color, technique, and communicating through art.

Portions of the exhibition will offer insight on about what inspired O’Keeffe, how she was able to interpret that inspiration through her art, and how she has become an artist worth exploring almost a century after her very first art exhibition in New York City.

” ‘Music for the Eyes’ celebrates Georgia O’Keeffe’s artistic processes and inspiration through an immersive and interactive experience,” said Liz Neely, curator of digital experience at the museum. “This experience was created for people to celebrate O’Keeffe’s work but also to better understand concepts around color, technique, and communicating through art. People of all ages will have fun being immersed in the world of O’Keeffe and feel like they too have outlets to express their own creativity.”

Electric Playhouse is located at 5201 Ouray Road NW in Albuquerque.

Music for the Eyes | A New Georgia O’Keeffe Experience from Electric Playhouse on Vimeo.