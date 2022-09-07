 Electric Playhouse to host immersive O'Keeffe exhibit - Albuquerque Journal

Electric Playhouse to host immersive O’Keeffe exhibit

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

A piece from “Music for the Eyes, A New Georgia O’Keeffe Experience” at Electric Playhouse in Albuquerque. The limited-run exhibit begins Sept. 30. (Krisi Breeze/Georgia O’Keeffe Museum)

Georgia O’Keeffe is the most recognized New Mexico artist.

Her work continues to inspire and innovate.

This is why the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe has teamed up with Electric Playhouse in Albuquerque for the immersive experience, “Music for the Eyes: A New Georgia O’Keeffe Experience.”

“As the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, our focus has been on what’s next,” said Cody Hartley, Georgia O’Keeffe Museum director. “I am proud to say that two New Mexico-based institutions, Electric Playhouse and the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum, have worked together to bring an innovative and exciting showcase of O’Keeffe’s works to audiences in our home state.”

The exhibit opens on Sept. 30 and runs through Nov. 27.

A piece from “Music for the Eyes, A New Georgia O’Keeffe Experience” at Electric Playhouse in Albuquerque. The limited-run exhibit begins Sept. 30. (Krisi Breeze/Georgia O’Keeffe Museum)

According to Hartley, the experience will lead viewers through O’Keeffe’s creative process, diving into the mind and her inspirations.

It will feature large-scale digital projections, interactive displays and animation of O’Keeffe artworks.

“Welcoming the works of O’Keeffe into the minds and spaces at Electric Playhouse has been a thrilling honor,” said Eric Yakley, Electric Playhouse chief technology officer. “We’ve collaborated with exhibits at the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe and are excited to now bring that collaboration to Albuquerque.”

Hartley says the dazzling display of O’Keeffe’s legacy will allow onlookers to better understand concepts around color, technique, and communicating through art.

Portions of the exhibition will offer insight on about what inspired O’Keeffe, how she was able to interpret that inspiration through her art, and how she has become an artist worth exploring almost a century after her very first art exhibition in New York City.

” ‘Music for the Eyes’ celebrates Georgia O’Keeffe’s artistic processes and inspiration through an immersive and interactive experience,” said Liz Neely, curator of digital experience at the museum. “This experience was created for people to celebrate O’Keeffe’s work but also to better understand concepts around color, technique, and communicating through art. People of all ages will have fun being immersed in the world of O’Keeffe and feel like they too have outlets to express their own creativity.”

Electric Playhouse is located at 5201 Ouray Road NW in Albuquerque.

Music for the Eyes | A New Georgia O’Keeffe Experience from Electric Playhouse on Vimeo.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Electric Playhouse to host immersive O’Keeffe exhibit

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
UNM rolls out new sports management track for MBA ...
ABQnews Seeker
The new track will begin in ... The new track will begin in January 2023
2
Electric Playhouse to host immersive O'Keeffe exhibit
ABQnews Seeker
Georgia O'Keeffe is the most recognized ... Georgia O'Keeffe is the most recognized New Mexico artist. Her work continues to inspire and innovate. This is why the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum in ...
3
BernCo commissioners pick Linda Garcia Benavides to fill vacant ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillo County commissioners on Wednesday selected ... Bernalillo County commissioners on Wednesday selected a retired Sandia National Laboratory administrator to fill a vacant state House seat in Albuquerque's North Valley. Linda ...
4
NM recreational cannabis sales reach new high in August
ABQnews Seeker
Adult-use sales top $24.2 million Adult-use sales top $24.2 million
5
BCSO working on plan to re-launch air support unit ...
ABQnews Seeker
In the almost two months since ... In the almost two months since the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office helicopter crashed, killing four first responders, the agency has not conducted any air ...
6
Sandia Peak skiers out of luck for a second ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lack of snow, staff and money ... Lack of snow, staff and money cited for the decision
7
Pandemic business relief programs near end
ABQnews Seeker
NM businesses awarded $340M in grants ... NM businesses awarded $340M in grants and minimum-interest loans
8
Trial ends with hung jury
ABQnews Seeker
Verdict was not reached for suspect ... Verdict was not reached for suspect in 2020 fatal shooting that injured three
9
Rescue horses trot their stuff at State Fair 'Show ...
ABQnews Seeker
Equine rescue facilities rehabilitate horses, giving ... Equine rescue facilities rehabilitate horses, giving them a chance