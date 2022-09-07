 Director jumps at chance to chronicle plight of Marsh Pride - Albuquerque Journal

Director jumps at chance to chronicle plight of Marsh Pride

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

lion
Tatu and Alan in the Marsh Pride, Maasai Mara, Kenya. The lions appear in the documentary, “Lion: The Rise and Fall of the Marsh Pride.” (Courtesy of Simon Blakeney)

Making documentary films has been a lifelong journey for Pamela Gordon.

Yet, when it came to helming “Lion: The Rise and Fall of the Marsh Pride,” she simply says it “was a privilege.”

“To be honest I’ve done a lot of films, but I’m passionate about conservation,” she says. “When the BBC asked me to do the film, I jumped at the chance because it became pretty clear quickly that it was going to be a powerful story.”

“Lion: The Rise and Fall of the Marsh Pride” will air at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, on New Mexico PBS. It will also stream on the PBS Video app.

The documentary tells the epic story of the famed lion family as they battle for survival in Kenya’s Maasai Mara Reserve. Filmed for over 30 years by the BBC and others, and known worldwide, the Marsh Pride is facing its toughest fight yet as conflict between the lions and humans increases.

The Marsh Pride became famous worldwide thanks to a series of wildlife films that chronicled the lives of its members for over 30 years. Featured in the film are Simon King and Jonathan Scott, naturalists and filmmakers who first followed the pride in “Big Cat Diary” in 1996 and made the pride’s lions household names.

lion
A lion pride at the Maasai Mara in Kenya. (Courtesy of Simon Blakeney)

Gordon says the film combines archival footage and recently shot film showing how the lions now find themselves increasingly at odds with their human neighbors.

“To be able to go through the extensive archive footage took some time,” Gordon says. “We looked for the stories that would captivate an audience.”

Gordon wanted to tell the story of the pride’s survival.

She says buffalo and male lions pose a deadly threat to young cubs, and human settlements are encroaching more and more onto pride territory.

The fortunes of the lions depend on the precious space they have left to be able to raise their young. But the lions’ more frequent attacks on increasing numbers of local cattle and subsequent revenge attacks by Maasai herders – including the use of a poison that kills other animals as well – threaten the pride as never before.

Over the past decades, over half of Africa’s lions have been wiped out, leaving around 20,000 in the wild. Habitat loss and huge population growth increasingly put them in direct confrontation with humans.

The Marsh Pride remains in its historic territory, though the landscape around the lions has radically changed. The threats to their survival are increasing, as they are for lions across the continent. The future of these noble animals hangs in the balance.

“We’re at a point in the world where we need to decide if our future includes lions,” Gordon says. “I want a world with big cats in it. Poisoning them not only affects the lions, but all of the animals in the habitat. I’m hoping viewers will see the importance and move in the direction of making change.”

On TV
“Lion: The Rise and Fall of the Marsh Pride” will air at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1. It will also stream on the PBS Video app.

Home » Entertainment » Director jumps at chance to chronicle plight of Marsh Pride

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
CloudTop Comedy Festival returns to Santa Fe
Entertainment
CloudTop Comedy Festival to feature over ... CloudTop Comedy Festival to feature over 50 comics, including the inaugural Indigenous Showcase.
2
Jack White adds Lensic show in Santa Fe
ABQnews Seeker
Jack White is coming to Santa ... Jack White is coming to Santa Fe. The Grammy Award-winning musician announced a performance at the Lensic Performing Arts Center in Santa Fe on ...
3
George Thorogood & the Destroyers to rock the Kiva ...
Entertainment
Since 1976, George Thorogood & the ... Since 1976, George Thorogood & the Destroyers have sold over 15 million albums, built a catalog of classic hits, and played more than 8,000 ...
4
With locally-grown ingredients and exceptional wine, Arroyo Vino delivers
Dining Reviews
The shareable Local Mushroom Tempura ($18) ... The shareable Local Mushroom Tempura ($18) at Arroyo Vino alone is worth the trek.
5
Quarter Celtic to celebrate Celtoberfest at both locations
Blogs
Celtoberfest will be held on Saturday, ... Celtoberfest will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, at its brewpub located at 1100 San Mateo Blvd. NE and its taproom at 1930 Juan ...
6
Of Montreal touring in support of album crafted during ...
Entertainment
Of Montreal will play at Sister ... Of Montreal will play at Sister on Monday, Sept. 12 with Locate S,1.
7
New Mexico Jazz Festival bringing three weeks of performances
Entertainment
The festival kicks off with an ... The festival kicks off with an exciting opening weekend at the Lensic Performing Arts Center, on Thursday, Sept. 15, as the Count Basie Orchestra ...
8
Director jumps at chance to chronicle plight of Marsh ...
Entertainment
'Lion: The Rise and Fall of ... 'Lion: The Rise and Fall of the Marsh Pride' will air at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, on New Mexico PBS. It will also ...
9
Albuquerque Film and Music Experience a showcase of filmmaking ...
Entertainment
Albuquerque Film and Music Experience kicks ... Albuquerque Film and Music Experience kicks off on Tuesday, Sept. 13 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 18, at various locations in Albuquerque. It will ...
10
'The Sound of Us' looks at how music is ...
Blogs
'The Sound of Us' will screen ... 'The Sound of Us' will screen as part of Albuquerque Film and Music Experience at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Rodey Theater on ...