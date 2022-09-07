Albuquerque Film and Music Experience a showcase of filmmaking education

Ten years of Albuquerque Film and Music Experience.

It’s taken countless hours to put on each festival during the past decade.

Ivan Wiener has been there leading the pack.

As executive director of AFMX, Wiener hits the ground running. This year is no different.

“We’re back presenting the festival in person,” Wiener says. “It’s exciting to be celebrating a milestone year as well. It’s really a great program that not only showcases films, but builds educational components throughout each festival.”

This year’s event kicks off on Tuesday, Sept. 13 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 18, at various locations in Albuquerque. It will showcase 85 films over the course of its run.

Some of the showcase events feature special guests such as, Stewart Lyons, producer of “Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul” and “The Cleaning Lady,” as well as actress Dee Wallace, Chris Gero, Joshua Michael Stern, Christopher Lockhart, Moogie Canazio, Bob Divney, Chris Schueler and Deborah Voorhees.

“As AFMX continues its success with a fusion of movies, music, and special events, we are delighted to present a stellar week of programming for New Mexico filmmakers, the city of Albuquerque and out-of-town attendees,” Wiener says. “Having filmmakers, musicians and celebrities from around the world converge at our festival has become a very cool experience for the community, especially for students of film, music and the arts who benefit through our nonprofit.”

Wiener says marking the milestone is important because the community as helped build the festival over the 10 years.

“We’ve been able to build relationships through the community,” he says. “The guests we are bringing are some of the top people in their professions. They are sharing their knowledge about the film industry. We don’t take any of it lightly as we are trying to help educate the next generation of filmmakers.”

Wiener says AFMX’s mission has always had an educational component to it and wants to highlight this year’s events.

“Whatever their art form is, we are providing opportunities for students that they don’t necessarily get,” he ways. “One of the big reasons that we have a list of talent and executives is because of the education aspect and the relationships that we have with CNM, UNM and the middle and high schools. The film industry continues to grow in New Mexico. It’s our goal to showcase broad spectrum of the industry.”