 'The Sound of Us' looks at how music is the universal language that unites us all - Albuquerque Journal

‘The Sound of Us’ looks at how music is the universal language that unites us all

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

The Preservation Hall Jazz Band is seen in the documentary, “The Sound of Us.” (Courtesy of Chris Gero)

Chris Gero knows that the impact of music is immeasurable.

This is why he decided to helm the documentary, “The Sound of Us.”

“The film has been on the festival circuit for almost a year,” Gero says. “It was made in the middle of the pandemic and seems to resonate with the audiences.”

“The Sound of Us” will screen as part of Albuquerque Film and Music Experience at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Rodey Theatre on the University of New Mexico campus. The event is free and registration is at afmxnm.com. Gero will participate in a Q&A after the screening.

Gero directed the film and is also the founder of Yamaha Entertainment Group.

Gero says the film illustrates that during this critical time in world and U.S. history, music gives sound to hope and courage, allows us to grieve and be honest, and is the great, universal language that unites us all.

The film weaves inspiring stories about the beauty and goodness of music with interviews and performances by artists such as Ben Folds, Sarah McLachlan, Avery*Sunshine, Eric Whitacre, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Hiromi, Antonio Sanchez, Butch Walker, Will Wells, Patti Smith, Sekou Andrews and many more.

Music Heals Us is one of the programs featured in the documentary, “The Sound of Us.” (Courtesy of Chris Gero)

Gero says the powerful vignettes illustrate how music heals us, gives us hope for the future through our children, keeps our heritage and history alive, allows us to have the most difficult of conversations, sheds light on current struggles, and continues to invite us back to the thing that unites us all – music.

“With a deep subject matter, I realize is over the process, I’ve been able to come to terms that I am witness to the ever changing tide of our ability to be good to each other and to be honest with each other,” Gero says. “It is our responsibility to be all of those. We live in a time and era where there ideas are driven by social media. There’s division, unrest, fear and hate. I just believe that we are better than that. We have a responsibility to leave the world a better place than we found it. Music is the commonality.”

Gero says the editing process took some time.

“We started with about 800 hours of interviews and about 30 storylines,” he says. “We had to whittle that down to make it a digestible amount of time. It’s very unheard of a documentary to be over 90 minutes long and it runs at almost 120 minutes. It was difficult to shave it down further and to be honest, I’m still working on it.”

Gero will be participating in a talk after the screening and is looking forward to returning to New Mexico.

“We were in Santa Fe for another festival about five months ago,” he says. “It’s quite a beautiful place.”

SEND ME YOUR TIPS: If you know of a movie filming in the state, or are curious about one, email film@ABQjournal.com. Follow me on Twitter @agomezART.

‘The Sound of Us’
WHEN: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14

WHERE: Rodey Theatre, University of New Mexico campus

HOW MUCH: Free, register at afmxnm.com

Home » Entertainment » ‘The Sound of Us’ looks at how music is the universal language that unites us all

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
'The Sound of Us' looks at how music is ...
Blogs
'The Sound of Us' will screen ... 'The Sound of Us' will screen as part of Albuquerque Film and Music Experience at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Rodey Theater on ...
2
Quarter Celtic to celebrate Celtoberfest at both locations
Blogs
Celtoberfest will be held on Saturday, ... Celtoberfest will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, at its brewpub located at 1100 San Mateo Blvd. NE and its taproom at 1930 Juan ...
3
Harvest Wine Festival coming to ABQ, Las Cruces
Blogs
The 2022 Harvest Wine Festivals being ... The 2022 Harvest Wine Festivals being held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 through Monday, Sept. 5, at Balloon Fiesta Park ...
4
Godfrey Reggio to receive the SFiFF's Lifetime Achievement Award
Blogs
The award ceremony will be followed ... The award ceremony will be followed by the world premiere of Reggio's film, 'Once Within a Time.'
5
ABQ distillery brings home four American Craft Spirit Awards
Blogs
Two other New Mexico distilleries also ... Two other New Mexico distilleries also received medals at the competition.
6
'The Colt Balok Show' reaches Facebook followers milestone
Blogs
'The Colt Balok Show' teamed up ... 'The Colt Balok Show' teamed up with Public Service Company of New Mexico to award $2,000 to citizens who are going above and beyond ...
7
'LaRoy' to film in ABQ; John Magaro and Steve ...
ABQnews Seeker
John Magaro and Steve Zahn will ... John Magaro and Steve Zahn will lead the feature film 'LaRoy.' On Monday, the New Mexico Film Office announced the project, which will film ...
8
Benjamin Bratt, Natasha Lyonne to film 'Poker Face' in ...
ABQnews Seeker
A new TV series, 'Poker Face,' ... A new TV series, 'Poker Face,' will film one episode in Albuquerque. The New Mexico State Film Office announced that production will begin principal ...
9
IATSE 480 to host first Film & TV Expo ...
ABQnews Seeker
The film industry is booming in ... The film industry is booming in New Mexico. In July, the state announced that the industry brought in $855.4 million in direct spend for ...