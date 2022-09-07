Quarter Celtic to celebrate Celtoberfest at both locations

Break out the lederhosen and dirndl dresses for a fun Oktoberfest celebration at Quarter Celtic.

Celtoberfest will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, at its brewpub located at 1100 San Mateo Blvd. NE, and its taproom at 1930 Juan Tabo Blvd. NE. A special food menu will be offered during the event that will be held all day at each of the locations.

“Our kitchen does such a good job of coming up with specials of the day and things like that so we decided to cut them loose and have some fun creating this menu for us,” co-owner Ror McKeown said.

A few Quarter Celtic favorites will remain on the special menu including its fish and chips and Reuben sandwich.

“This one is mostly a celebration of Oktoberfest,” Ror McKeown said. “So we’ll have for example, the smoked German sausage plate, traditional onion rolls that are covered in braised onions and Swiss cheese. We still have our version of the pretzels that are soft pretzel sticks. We’ll also have a charcuterie plate that’s nice for sampling the beers … We will have a cold German potato salad, which usually we don’t. (We’ll have a) German goulash soup and then we’re gonna do a schnitzel. This is kind of our take on schnitzel, so it’s our battered tenderized pork cutlets. I tasted those earlier, they’re really yummy.”

Both locations will feature an Oktoberfest-style beer created by head brewer and co-owner Brady McKeown. Quarter Celtic’s award-winning staples will also be available. They include its Mor-Buck IPA, Pedro O’Flanagan’s Mexican Lager, Crimson Lass Irish Red and Mac Lomas Stout.

“The reason we’re doing this at all is Brady brews great German-style beers,” Ror McKeown said. “And that’ll be the debut of his Oktoberfest. We will be carrying probably one or two of our fellow breweries in town’s Oktoberfest as well … We’re just trying to find things that pair nicely with the German-style, amber lager and things like that.”

Come dressed to impress with German-style clothing or a Celtic kilt and receive a nice discount on drinks.

“If they’re wearing lederhosen or a kilt or a dirndl, they’ll get a dollar off their drinks, all of their drinks, beer and wine,” Ror McKeown said. “It should be fun. This is just kind of our first year to do it and then we’ll expand upon it years going forward.”

Quarter Celtic is known for its big St. Patrick’s Day bash but wanted to do something to celebrate Oktoberfest.

“We always have St. Patrick’s Day, which is six months away,” Ror McKeown said. “So we decided to have a little fun with it. And we always enjoy the Oktoberfest styles when they come out and we just wanted to have some food that pairs with those. So (Sept. 10), that’s the day we’re doing it.”