New Mexico Jazz Festival bringing three weeks of performances

With fall around the corner, The Outpost Performance Space and the Lensic Performing Arts Center are excited to host the 16th Annual New Mexico Jazz Festival (NMJF) at the Outpost Performance Space.

The festival includes concerts and events in Albuquerque and Santa Fe, as well as affiliated events in nearby Taos.

“Last year what we did was spread the festival throughout the entire year to get some funding from the National,” said Tom Guralnick, Outpost director. “This year, our festival and I decided to try moving it to September, but also be in line with some of the other festivals.”

The festival kicks off with an exciting opening weekend at the Lensic Performing Arts Center, on Thursday, Sept. 15, as the Count Basie Orchestra (CBO), directed by Scotty Barnhart.

After that, Grammy-nominated saxophonist and composer Ravi Coltrane returns to New Mexico on Friday, Sept. 16, with his Cosmic Music Project – a contemporary exploration into the music of his illustrious parents, John and Alice Coltrane. He is joined by harpist Brandee Younger.

“Of course, John and Alice Coltrane are jazz legends, but Ravi is well known in his own right,” Guralnick said.

Then, the NMJF continues its tradition of presenting NEA Jazz Masters with Grammy award-winning drummer, producer, educator and NEA Jazz Master Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science on Saturday, Sept. 17.

“The drummer Terri Lyne is relatively young, and has done a fantastic job,” Guralnick said. “We always present an NEA jazzmaster and she had been named this time.”

“What I think is important is we have a really wide variety of artists from some of the younger talent coming up, who are on their way to great, great careers.”

Concluding Jazz Festival on Oct. 8, from 5-7 p.m., is a special Inpost Artspace Reception with “25 Years of Jazz at Outpost and The New Mexico Jazz Festival: Photographs by Jim Gale.”

“That’s the history of our country, it’s the improvisation and people making compositions on the spot and communicating with each other,” Guralnick said. “So, if people are interested in that which I think we all are interested in communication, you know, they can relate to this user.”

Guralnick said the festival is an exciting three weeks of music.

“I think there’s something for everyone as jazz has a very wide definition,” Guralnick said.”There are so many different kinds of music that have poured under the moniker of jazz, so anybody who loves a great vocalist should come here.”