 New Mexico Jazz Festival bringing three weeks of performances - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico Jazz Festival bringing three weeks of performances

By Ivan Leonard / Journal Staff Writer

The Count Basie Orchestra will kick off the New Mexico Jazz Festival on Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Lensic Performing Arts Center in Santa Fe. (Courtesy of Outpost Performance Space)

With fall around the corner, The Outpost Performance Space and the Lensic Performing Arts Center are excited to host the 16th Annual New Mexico Jazz Festival (NMJF) at the Outpost Performance Space.

The festival includes concerts and events in Albuquerque and Santa Fe, as well as affiliated events in nearby Taos.

“Last year what we did was spread the festival throughout the entire year to get some funding from the National,” said Tom Guralnick, Outpost director. “This year, our festival and I decided to try moving it to September, but also be in line with some of the other festivals.”

The festival kicks off with an exciting opening weekend at the Lensic Performing Arts Center, on Thursday, Sept. 15, as the Count Basie Orchestra (CBO), directed by Scotty Barnhart.

After that, Grammy-nominated saxophonist and composer Ravi Coltrane returns to New Mexico on Friday, Sept. 16, with his Cosmic Music Project – a contemporary exploration into the music of his illustrious parents, John and Alice Coltrane. He is joined by harpist Brandee Younger.

“Of course, John and Alice Coltrane are jazz legends, but Ravi is well known in his own right,” Guralnick said.

Then, the NMJF continues its tradition of presenting NEA Jazz Masters with Grammy award-winning drummer, producer, educator and NEA Jazz Master Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science on Saturday, Sept. 17.

“The drummer Terri Lyne is relatively young, and has done a fantastic job,” Guralnick said. “We always present an NEA jazzmaster and she had been named this time.”

“What I think is important is we have a really wide variety of artists from some of the younger talent coming up, who are on their way to great, great careers.”

Concluding Jazz Festival on Oct. 8, from 5-7 p.m., is a special Inpost Artspace Reception with “25 Years of Jazz at Outpost and The New Mexico Jazz Festival: Photographs by Jim Gale.”

“That’s the history of our country, it’s the improvisation and people making compositions on the spot and communicating with each other,” Guralnick said. “So, if people are interested in that which I think we all are interested in communication, you know, they can relate to this user.”

Guralnick said the festival is an exciting three weeks of music.

“I think there’s something for everyone as jazz has a very wide definition,” Guralnick said.”There are so many different kinds of music that have poured under the moniker of jazz, so anybody who loves a great vocalist should come here.”

16th Annual New Mexico Jazz Festival
WHEN: Runs Thursday, Sept. 15, through Oct. 8

WHERE: Various locations around Albuquerque and Santa Fe

INFORMATION: Prices and full schedule available at outpostspace.org

Home » Entertainment » New Mexico Jazz Festival bringing three weeks of performances

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
CloudTop Comedy Festival returns to Santa Fe
Entertainment
CloudTop Comedy Festival to feature over ... CloudTop Comedy Festival to feature over 50 comics, including the inaugural Indigenous Showcase.
2
Jack White adds Lensic show in Santa Fe
ABQnews Seeker
Jack White is coming to Santa ... Jack White is coming to Santa Fe. The Grammy Award-winning musician announced a performance at the Lensic Performing Arts Center in Santa Fe on ...
3
George Thorogood & the Destroyers to rock the Kiva ...
Entertainment
Since 1976, George Thorogood & the ... Since 1976, George Thorogood & the Destroyers have sold over 15 million albums, built a catalog of classic hits, and played more than 8,000 ...
4
With locally-grown ingredients and exceptional wine, Arroyo Vino delivers
Dining Reviews
The shareable Local Mushroom Tempura ($18) ... The shareable Local Mushroom Tempura ($18) at Arroyo Vino alone is worth the trek.
5
Quarter Celtic to celebrate Celtoberfest at both locations
Blogs
Celtoberfest will be held on Saturday, ... Celtoberfest will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, at its brewpub located at 1100 San Mateo Blvd. NE and its taproom at 1930 Juan ...
6
Of Montreal touring in support of album crafted during ...
Entertainment
Of Montreal will play at Sister ... Of Montreal will play at Sister on Monday, Sept. 12 with Locate S,1.
7
New Mexico Jazz Festival bringing three weeks of performances
Entertainment
The festival kicks off with an ... The festival kicks off with an exciting opening weekend at the Lensic Performing Arts Center, on Thursday, Sept. 15, as the Count Basie Orchestra ...
8
Director jumps at chance to chronicle plight of Marsh ...
Entertainment
'Lion: The Rise and Fall of ... 'Lion: The Rise and Fall of the Marsh Pride' will air at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, on New Mexico PBS. It will also ...
9
Albuquerque Film and Music Experience a showcase of filmmaking ...
Entertainment
Albuquerque Film and Music Experience kicks ... Albuquerque Film and Music Experience kicks off on Tuesday, Sept. 13 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 18, at various locations in Albuquerque. It will ...
10
'The Sound of Us' looks at how music is ...
Blogs
'The Sound of Us' will screen ... 'The Sound of Us' will screen as part of Albuquerque Film and Music Experience at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Rodey Theater on ...