 George Thorogood & the Destroyers to rock the Kiva Auditorium - Albuquerque Journal

George Thorogood & the Destroyers to rock the Kiva Auditorium

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

George Thorogood has spent close to 50 years in the music business and has been able to navigate it successfully.
(Courtesy of David Dobson)

George Thorogood counts his blessings.

He knows that having a career in the music industry for 45-plus years doesn’t happen too often.

“I try not to think about it,” he says in his signature gravelly voice. “I continue to try and be active in the rock world. I’ve been able to have steady work. This time in my life, touring is a thrill. It used to be a grind. Now it’s a thrilly grind if that makes sense.”

Thorogood and the Destroyers are set to perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Kiva Auditorium.

Since 1976, George Thorogood & the Destroyers have sold over 15 million albums, built a catalog of classic hits, and played more than 8,000 ferocious live shows.

The band is known for the hit singles, “Get A Haircut,” “I Drink Alone,” “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer,” “Move It On Over,” “Who Do You Love?” and the definitive anthem “Bad To The Bone.”

They broke records with their 50 Dates/50 States Tour, delivered landmark performances at Live Aid and on “Saturday Night Live,” and became mainstays of radio, MTV and stages worldwide for more than two generations. Through it all, they’ve remained one of the most consistent – and consistently passionate – progenitors of blues-based rock in pop culture history.

“If you’re content, you may as well be dead.” Thorogood says. “I think everyone has thoughts about retiring, but the phone keeps ringing. ‘You want me and the Destroyers to come to your town, set up our gear, wear some cool threads and play ‘Who Do You Love?’ End of conversation. Let’s rock!”

Thorogood and his longtime band – Jeff Simon, Bill Blough, Jim Suhler and Buddy Leach – the power to rock audiences has been both battle cry and creed from the beginning.

Thorogood says when he was a teenager, his family knew once he gave music a go, he would only go back home to visit.

“Since I was 17, all I wanted to do was see how far I could go with my guitar, putting my own spin on music I loved,” he says. “My entire family knew that I had the passion for it. Has it been a difficult journey? Yes. But when I’m on stage, I come alive. There’s no better feeling.”

Thorogood says his songwriting has come to a screeching halt.

“I leave the songwriting to Bob Dylan,” he says. “I’ve recorded songs from other artists. I polish them up and I make them shine. That’s what I’m about. I’ve put in the work and now I’m enjoying the fruits of the labor. Nothing has come easy. I’m no Picasso or Mozart. I crawled my place to the middle of the pack and have made a pretty good life for myself. All I ever wanted to be was in the game. I’ve accomplished that goal.”

George Thorogood & The Destroyers
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13

WHERE: Kiva Auditorium, 401 Second St. NW

HOW MUCH: $40-$94, plus fees, at ticketmaster.com

Home » Entertainment » George Thorogood & the Destroyers to rock the Kiva Auditorium

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
CloudTop Comedy Festival returns to Santa Fe
Entertainment
CloudTop Comedy Festival to feature over ... CloudTop Comedy Festival to feature over 50 comics, including the inaugural Indigenous Showcase.
2
Jack White adds Lensic show in Santa Fe
ABQnews Seeker
Jack White is coming to Santa ... Jack White is coming to Santa Fe. The Grammy Award-winning musician announced a performance at the Lensic Performing Arts Center in Santa Fe on ...
3
George Thorogood & the Destroyers to rock the Kiva ...
Entertainment
Since 1976, George Thorogood & the ... Since 1976, George Thorogood & the Destroyers have sold over 15 million albums, built a catalog of classic hits, and played more than 8,000 ...
4
With locally-grown ingredients and exceptional wine, Arroyo Vino delivers
Dining Reviews
The shareable Local Mushroom Tempura ($18) ... The shareable Local Mushroom Tempura ($18) at Arroyo Vino alone is worth the trek.
5
Quarter Celtic to celebrate Celtoberfest at both locations
Blogs
Celtoberfest will be held on Saturday, ... Celtoberfest will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, at its brewpub located at 1100 San Mateo Blvd. NE and its taproom at 1930 Juan ...
6
Of Montreal touring in support of album crafted during ...
Entertainment
Of Montreal will play at Sister ... Of Montreal will play at Sister on Monday, Sept. 12 with Locate S,1.
7
New Mexico Jazz Festival bringing three weeks of performances
Entertainment
The festival kicks off with an ... The festival kicks off with an exciting opening weekend at the Lensic Performing Arts Center, on Thursday, Sept. 15, as the Count Basie Orchestra ...
8
Director jumps at chance to chronicle plight of Marsh ...
Entertainment
'Lion: The Rise and Fall of ... 'Lion: The Rise and Fall of the Marsh Pride' will air at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, on New Mexico PBS. It will also ...
9
Albuquerque Film and Music Experience a showcase of filmmaking ...
Entertainment
Albuquerque Film and Music Experience kicks ... Albuquerque Film and Music Experience kicks off on Tuesday, Sept. 13 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 18, at various locations in Albuquerque. It will ...
10
'The Sound of Us' looks at how music is ...
Blogs
'The Sound of Us' will screen ... 'The Sound of Us' will screen as part of Albuquerque Film and Music Experience at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Rodey Theater on ...