UNM rolls out new sports management track for MBA program

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

The University of New Mexico will begin offering sport management as a new track for the MBA for Professionals program starting in the spring semester.

The new track comes as a partnership between UNM’s Anderson School of Management and the Sport Administration Department. Classes will begin in January and there is a deadline of Oct. 1 for enrollment into the program, according to the university.

Some of the options for the new track include courses in sport leadership, sport marketing and promotion, risk management in sport, legal aspect of sport, among others, according to UNM.

“Sports are a significant part of our economy, both within our region and beyond,” said UNM Anderson School Dean Mitzi Montoya. “This partnership with the UNM Sport Administration Department allows us to develop leaders in sport management to support healthy growth within this industry.”

The program, which is tailored for working professionals, is part time and primarily takes place in the evening, UNM said. Students that are admitted into the sports management track are required to complete the MBA for Professionals core coursework and 12 credit hours from the Sport Administration Department.

Admission into the MBA for Professionals program requires that prospective students have at least one to two years of post-bachelor’s degree full-time work experience.