 UNM rolls out new sports management track for MBA program - Albuquerque Journal

UNM rolls out new sports management track for MBA program

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

The University of New Mexico will begin offering sport management as a new track for the MBA for Professionals program starting in the spring semester.

The new track comes as a partnership between UNM’s Anderson School of Management and the Sport Administration Department. Classes will begin in January and there is a deadline of Oct. 1 for enrollment into the program, according to the university.

Some of the options for the new track include courses in sport leadership, sport marketing and promotion, risk management in sport, legal aspect of sport, among others, according to UNM.

“Sports are a significant part of our economy, both within our region and beyond,” said UNM Anderson School Dean Mitzi Montoya. “This partnership with the UNM Sport Administration Department allows us to develop leaders in sport management to support healthy growth within this industry.”

The program, which is tailored for working professionals, is part time and primarily takes place in the evening, UNM said. Students that are admitted into the sports management track are required to complete the MBA for Professionals core coursework and 12 credit hours from the Sport Administration Department.

Admission into the MBA for Professionals program requires that prospective students have at least one to two years of post-bachelor’s degree full-time work experience.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » UNM rolls out new sports management track for MBA program

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
UNM rolls out new sports management track for MBA ...
ABQnews Seeker
The new track will begin in ... The new track will begin in January 2023
2
Electric Playhouse to host immersive O'Keeffe exhibit
ABQnews Seeker
Georgia O'Keeffe is the most recognized ... Georgia O'Keeffe is the most recognized New Mexico artist. Her work continues to inspire and innovate. This is why the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum in ...
3
BernCo commissioners pick Linda Garcia Benavides to fill vacant ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillo County commissioners on Wednesday selected ... Bernalillo County commissioners on Wednesday selected a retired Sandia National Laboratory administrator to fill a vacant state House seat in Albuquerque's North Valley. Linda ...
4
NM recreational cannabis sales reach new high in August
ABQnews Seeker
Adult-use sales top $24.2 million Adult-use sales top $24.2 million
5
BCSO working on plan to re-launch air support unit ...
ABQnews Seeker
In the almost two months since ... In the almost two months since the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office helicopter crashed, killing four first responders, the agency has not conducted any air ...
6
Sandia Peak skiers out of luck for a second ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lack of snow, staff and money ... Lack of snow, staff and money cited for the decision
7
Pandemic business relief programs near end
ABQnews Seeker
NM businesses awarded $340M in grants ... NM businesses awarded $340M in grants and minimum-interest loans
8
Trial ends with hung jury
ABQnews Seeker
Verdict was not reached for suspect ... Verdict was not reached for suspect in 2020 fatal shooting that injured three
9
Rescue horses trot their stuff at State Fair 'Show ...
ABQnews Seeker
Equine rescue facilities rehabilitate horses, giving ... Equine rescue facilities rehabilitate horses, giving them a chance