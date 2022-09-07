Taos Pueblo projects receives $2.5M boost from state

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

A tourism and cultural development planned in Taos Pueblo is going to receive nearly $2.5 million in Local Economic Development Act funds, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office announced Wednesday.

The funds, which will be used for on-site infrastructure at the Taos Pueblo Heritage Center, add to the $5.7 million already pledged by the pueblo. This is the first tribal LEDA deal in the state, the Governor’s Office said in a press release. The pueblo is also partnering with the Town of Taos, Sun Capital Hotels, and Marriott Hotels.

“I am incredibly proud to see the first state-tribal LEDA deal across the finish line,” Lujan Grisham said in a prepared statement. “This project will provide jobs and economic opportunity while celebrating and preserving the cultural heritage of the Pueblo.”

Taos Pueblo leaders presented their initial plan for the center in 2020. The master plan includes two hotels, a plaza featuring a farmers’ market and artisanal products, restaurants and outdoor spaces. The 14-acre site center will be located on the Lineberry Estate that the Taos Pueblo reacquired in 2018.

“The Heritage Center will serve as the ‘gateway’ to Taos Pueblo as it welcomes visitors from around the globe and serves as an economic hub for Taos Pueblo artisans,” said Taos Pueblo Governor Clyde Romero Sr., according to the press release. “The Pueblo will be able to share with visitors its rich history as told from the perspective of the Red Willow People.”

The heritage center is intended to support tourism in the Pueblo; the Taos Pueblo has over 100,000 annual visitors. The development is expected to create 233 jobs, according to a press release from the Governor’s Office.

The LEDA funds will be used for additional site grading, electrical, gas, telecommunications extensions, water and sewer lines, fire hydrants, road and access improvements, as well as paving, lighting and parking areas.