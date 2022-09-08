Editorial: Mushrooms aren’t easy alcoholism fix

The temptation will be great, for some, to try “magic mushrooms” now that University of New Mexico researchers have established the hallucinogenic compound psilocybin can help reduce heavy alcohol consumption.

And that would be a bad idea.

The research is preliminary, and the study was conducted with strict controls to ensure patient safety. And importantly, psychotherapy was a key component of the findings.

“What I wouldn’t want to do is to make a jump from the safety that we demonstrated in the trial to saying that psilocybin is safe in a recreational setting,” said Dr. Snehal Bhatt, chief of addiction psychiatry at UNM’s Health Sciences Center, and one of the leading researchers who conducted the study. “These are powerful medications, and you don’t really want to be messing with that.”

The research was conducted at UNM and New York University and is outlined in a report published Aug. 24 in the JAMA Psychiatry journal. There were 95 participants between the two universities, ages 25 to 65. Half were given psilocybin and the other half an antihistamine. Participants received four weeks of intensive therapy, then one session with the medicine, then four more weeks of therapy, then a second session of medicine, then four more weeks of therapy, Bhatt said. The total intervention was 12 weeks.

“Everything else was the same,” he said. The result was “robust reductions in drinking, actually in both groups,” most likely because of the psychotherapy; but the reductions in the psilocybin group were more pronounced in the percentage of time they spent drinking, and the number of drinks consumed — which dropped on average from seven drinks per day to about one drink per day.

Benefits continued six months after treatment, leading researchers to speculate a couple of sessions of psilocybin coupled with intensive psychotherapy can combat alcohol addiction. Additional phases of the study are expected to continue at UNM within the next year, Bhatt said.

So don’t take mushrooms expecting a magical transformation. That trip takes weeks under the care of trained professionals.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.