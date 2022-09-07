 Jack White adds Lensic show in Santa Fe - Albuquerque Journal

Jack White adds Lensic show in Santa Fe

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor


Jack White announced a show in Santa Fe on Sept. 29. (Courtesy of David James Swanson)

Jack White is coming to Santa Fe.

The Grammy Award-winning musician announced a performance at the Lensic Performing Arts Center in Santa Fe on Sept. 29.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at livenation.com.

White is currently on his “Supply Chains Issues Tour.” He announced the Lensic show and a show in Chattanooga, Tennessee on Sept. 17. The two shows are an intimate acoustic performance.

Third Man Records Vault Members will have access to first pre-sale tickets beginning Thursday, September 8 at 10 a.m. local time to 10 p.m. local time.

White’s released his album, “Entering Heaven Alive,” on July 22.

