What to do this week: Sept. 9-15

I hope everyone had a happy Labor Day weekend

Bluegrass and Americana show

Beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, the Southwest Traditional and Bluegrass Music Association is hosting Crary, Evans and Barnick at the Covenant Presbyterian Church, 9315 Candelaria NE.

You can even arrive early for open jamming from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10-$15 at the door. Visit southwestpickers-festival.org/covenant-series-concerts for more information.

Food Truck Fridays

From 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, head down to Civic Plaza in Downtown Albuquerque, and purchase some delicious grub.

There will also be music at the Al Hurricane Pavilion.

Every Friday in September and October food trucks will be set up at Civic Plaza for Food Truck Fridays.

Food trucks appearing on Sept. 9 include Craft Q BBQ and Sugar Bee’s Sweets. For the food truck schedule and more information, visit cabq.gov/fridays.

New Mexico vs. Boise State

For all of my football fans out there, the Lobos welcome the Boise State Broncos for a Mountain West showdown at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9. The Lobos will be breaking out the cherry helmets for the first time since 1973. Tickets start at $16, plus fees, and can be purchased at golobos.com

The Mega Gun Show at Rio Rancho Events Center

Beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11, the Rio Rancho Events Center, 3001 Civic Center Circle NE in Rio Rancho, will host the Mega Gun Show.

General admission tickets are $12.50, plus fees, at ticketmaster.com

Kids 12 and under are free, and folks 13 or older must show an event ticket to enter the Rio Rancho Events Center.

There is a $5 charge for parking; per car-per day.

‘O’Keeffe!’

This weekend, come out to Rodey Theatre on the University of New Mexico campus for a showing of “O’Keeffe!”

This is a solo-actor play about artist Georgia O’Keeffe, written and performed by Lucinda McDermott.

The show is presented by Flower and Bone Productions and the College of Fine Arts at UNM. In this play, Georgia O’Keeffe is resurrected to reclaim her legacy, but there are complications in her way.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, and Saturday, Sept. 10; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $17 for seniors, plus fees, at unmtickets.com

ABQ Jewish Book Fest Series

At 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, come out to the Jewish Community Center of Greater Albuquerque, 5520 Wyoming Blvd. NE, for the first event of the Jewish Book Fest Series.

The Jewish Book Fest kicks off Sept. 11 and runs with events through Oct. 26.

Sunday’s featured book is “Woman on Fire” by Lisa Barr. This event is virtual and in-person for those who are intrigued. Tickets are $10, plus fees.

Tickets for the Jewish Book Fest series pass start at $65, plus fees. Tickets can be purchased at holdmyticket.com

Rio Grande Doggy Paddle From 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, the city of Albuquerque Aquatics Division has collaborated with the Department of Animal Welfare for a dog swim day at the Rio Grande Outdoor Pool. The Rio Grande Outdoor Pool, 1410 Iron Ave SW, is closed to all public not participating in the event, and owners must show valid vaccination records upon check-in. Each dog must have current vaccination records for rabies, parvovirus, distemper and bordetella. People are not allowed in the pool unless with their dog. One dog per adult human. The cost is $5 per dog and information can be found at cabq.gov, where a liability waiver can also be found to participate.

