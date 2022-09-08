 Editorial: BCSO standoff ends with suspect, K-9 OK - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: BCSO standoff ends with suspect, K-9 OK

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

Credit the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office with showing restraint during a recent SWAT standoff in the South Valley that looked like a use-of-force tragedy in the making.

It was just three years ago a mentally ill woman wielding a knife was shot to death by deputies in front of her South Valley home during a misdemeanor battery call, resulting in a $4 million settlement with the dead woman’s family.

Last week, another woman of questionable mental stability holed up in a South Valley residence armed with multiple knives. She had served more than 450 days at the Metropolitan Detention Center after pleading guilty to child abuse and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in two cases that happened days apart. In one police say she was found walking with her 9-year-old son, both blindfolded, in traffic and down railroad tracks. In the other, she allegedly held a man hostage in his home and attacked him with various weapons while making erratic statements.

Just days after her release, deputies responded Sept. 1 to a home in the 1700 block of Potomac SW. There, according to BCSO, 40-year-old Jebrene Garcia forcibly entered the home of her sister’s ex-boyfriend, got a large kitchen knife and confronted the homeowners before they escaped.

A SWAT and crisis negotiation team arrived at 9:30 p.m. After Garcia refused to come out through the night, a K-9 named Nordy was sent in, only to return moments later with a knife stuck in its neck. The sight of an injured police dog had the potential of escalating tensions — Garcia allegedly waved two knives at SWAT officers after the stabbing — but officers waited her out. Garcia surrendered at 8 a.m.

And while Nordy recovers, a person with clear signs of mental stress didn’t pay for a bad decision with her life.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.

