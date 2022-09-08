 UNM's Gonzales, Boise State's Avalos, 2 of 5 Latino head coaches in all of FBS, to meet - Albuquerque Journal

UNM’s Gonzales, Boise State’s Avalos, 2 of 5 Latino head coaches in all of FBS, to meet

By Steve Virgen / Journal Assistant Sports Editor

Coach Danny Gonzales, left, is in his third year at UNM. Coach Andy Avalos is in his second year at Boise State. (Photo on left by Mike Sandoval for the Journal right courtesy of Boise State Athletics)

University of New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales and Boise State coach Andy Avalos are two of the five Latino head coaches in all of NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).

Three Latino coaches are in the Mountain West Conference, including UNLV’s Marcus Arroyo. Miami’s Mario Cristobal and Baylor’s Dave Aranda are also a part of the Latino quintet.

The Lobos play against UNLV at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., on Sept. 30.

New Mexico (1-0) takes on 17-point favorite Boise State (0-1) Friday at 7 p.m. at University Stadium.

Gonzales was asked after Wednesday’s practice what it’s like to be a part of a game that includes two Latino head coaches of college football teams.

“That’s cool,” said Gonzales, who became UNM’s first Latino head coach for football when he was hired in December of 2019. “It’s not about the two of us, though. It’s about the two teams that are going to play on Friday night. I would hope that every coach makes it about the players, because coaches don’t play. We give them a plan. If we have enough talent, they go out and execute it. If you don’t have enough talent it doesn’t matter.”

Gonzales said he is friends with Avalos and the two have gotten to know each other while on recruiting trails when Avalos worked as an assistant for the Broncos and Gonzales as an assistant at San Diego State and Arizona State.

“He’s a great football coach,” Gonzales said. “He does a great job. He’ll have his team ready to go, and it will be about the guys (who are playing).”

In January 2021 when Avalos was hired as the Broncos’ head coach, he became Boise State’s first Latino head coach for football and the league’s third.

“It comes with a great honor, it comes with an unbelievable honor,” Avalos said during his introductory press conference when asked about becoming the third Latino head coach in the MWC. “I intend to represent this university with class and integrity as well as my family, my heritage and all of my friends.”

Our Esquina, a website reporting on stories about Latinos who make impacts on American sports, highlighted the Latino coaches of college football in the spring of 2021, when there were six. Cristobal was at Oregon. Manny Diaz was coaching at Miami at that time and is now defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Penn State.

