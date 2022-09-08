 Safe outdoor spaces saved as City Council fails to overturn veto - Albuquerque Journal

Safe outdoor spaces saved as City Council fails to overturn veto

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

Safe outdoor spaces have been saved in Albuquerque.

The City Council on Wednesday failed to muster the numbers needed to uphold a previously passed safe outdoor space moratorium after Mayor Tim Keller vetoed it.

Six councilors are required to override a mayoral veto, but only five voted supported it.

Councilor Trudy Jones cast the pivotal vote; while she supported the moratorium when the council passed it last month on a 6-3 vote, Jones changed course Wednesday. She helped kill the moratorium by voting with Councilors Isaac Benton, Pat Davis and Tammy Fiebelkorn to uphold Keller’s veto and ensure safe outdoor spaces remain legal in Albuquerque.

“It’s the right thing to do,” Jones said in an interview after the vote. “Sometimes along the line you have to stick your neck out and do what’s right, not what is politically expected.”

Safe outdoor spaces are organized, size-limited campsites with rules where people who are homeless can sleep in tents or cars while accessing basic amenities such as toilets and showers.

City leaders have spent months debating them, and that continued Wednesday.

Councilor Dan Lewis argued against them, saying they are not cost-effective or compassionate.

Councilor Brook Bassan — who initially proposed the safe outdoor space moratorium — said Albuquerque residents don’t want them, opposition she attributed to the city’s many other problems. She said so many people feel unsafe now that “we’re losing our compassion as a city.”

“Instead of adding salt to the wounds and not seeing improvement and ignoring the public and what they’re asking for, let’s listen to them,” Bassan said before voting with Lewis, Renee Grout, Klarissa Peña and Louie Sanchez to override the veto.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Safe outdoor spaces saved as City Council fails to overturn veto

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Safe outdoor spaces saved as City Council fails to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Safe outdoor spaces have been saved ... Safe outdoor spaces have been saved in Albuquerque. The City Council on Wednesday failed to muster the numbers needed to uphold a previously passed ...
2
Police pilot receives $750K settlement from NM
ABQnews Seeker
The first female pilot hired by ... The first female pilot hired by New Mexico State Police has reached a $750,000 settlement to resolve a civil rights lawsuit she filed accusing ...
3
BCSO working on plan to re-launch air support unit ...
ABQnews Seeker
In the almost two months since ... In the almost two months since the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office helicopter crashed in northern New Mexico — killing the four first responders inside ...
4
Jack White adds Lensic show in Santa Fe
ABQnews Seeker
Jack White is coming to Santa ... Jack White is coming to Santa Fe. The Grammy Award-winning musician announced a performance at the Lensic Performing Arts Center in Santa Fe on ...
5
Taos Pueblo projects receives $2.5M boost from state
ABQnews Seeker
Heritage Center project expected to create ... Heritage Center project expected to create 233 jobs in the pueblo.
6
UNM rolls out new sports management track for MBA ...
ABQnews Seeker
The new track will begin in ... The new track will begin in January 2023
7
Electric Playhouse to host immersive O'Keeffe exhibit
ABQnews Seeker
Georgia O'Keeffe is the most recognized ... Georgia O'Keeffe is the most recognized New Mexico artist. Her work continues to inspire and innovate. This is why the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum in ...
8
BernCo commissioners pick Linda Garcia Benavides to fill vacant ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillo County commissioners on Wednesday selected ... Bernalillo County commissioners on Wednesday selected a retired Sandia National Laboratory administrator to fill a vacant state House seat in Albuquerque's North Valley. Linda ...
9
NM recreational cannabis sales reach new high in August
ABQnews Seeker
Adult-use sales top $24.2 million Adult-use sales top $24.2 million