Safe outdoor spaces saved as City Council fails to overturn veto

Safe outdoor spaces have been saved in Albuquerque.

The City Council on Wednesday failed to muster the numbers needed to uphold a previously passed safe outdoor space moratorium after Mayor Tim Keller vetoed it.

Six councilors are required to override a mayoral veto, but only five voted supported it.

Councilor Trudy Jones cast the pivotal vote; while she supported the moratorium when the council passed it last month on a 6-3 vote, Jones changed course Wednesday. She helped kill the moratorium by voting with Councilors Isaac Benton, Pat Davis and Tammy Fiebelkorn to uphold Keller’s veto and ensure safe outdoor spaces remain legal in Albuquerque.

“It’s the right thing to do,” Jones said in an interview after the vote. “Sometimes along the line you have to stick your neck out and do what’s right, not what is politically expected.”

Safe outdoor spaces are organized, size-limited campsites with rules where people who are homeless can sleep in tents or cars while accessing basic amenities such as toilets and showers.

City leaders have spent months debating them, and that continued Wednesday.

Councilor Dan Lewis argued against them, saying they are not cost-effective or compassionate.

Councilor Brook Bassan — who initially proposed the safe outdoor space moratorium — said Albuquerque residents don’t want them, opposition she attributed to the city’s many other problems. She said so many people feel unsafe now that “we’re losing our compassion as a city.”

“Instead of adding salt to the wounds and not seeing improvement and ignoring the public and what they’re asking for, let’s listen to them,” Bassan said before voting with Lewis, Renee Grout, Klarissa Peña and Louie Sanchez to override the veto.