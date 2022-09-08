Rocky revels in his new life as Lobos defensive coordinator

Rocky Long has found a comfort zone back at the University of New Mexico, and now up in a booth in the press box for games as defensive coordinator of the Lobos.

“I was much more relaxed in the box,” he said of his experience on Saturday, which helped UNM post its first shutout in the Danny Gonzales era, a 41-0 win over FCS Maine. “I did actually enjoy it.”

Long, 72, can fix issues at a quicker rate than when he was on the sideline, he said, and that will only help UNM, which will face 16½-point favorite Boise State on Friday night at University Stadium.

Perhaps it’s easier, too, to replay some of the details that brought Long back to his alma mater after leaving his head coaching job at San Diego State in 2020.

Before Gonzales became head coach of the Lobos in December of 2019, he said he had already made his most important call for recruiting. It wasn’t for a player. It was for Long, his mentor.

Gonzales said after UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez called him to gauge his interest in the Lobos’ head coach opening, he called his wife and then he called Long.

“I started right then and there and I said, ‘Coach, if this opportunity happens, I would like you to come with me,’ and he kind of laughed,” Gonzales said. “He was the head coach at San Diego State. He told me, ‘Coach G, this is your time. This isn’t my time. This isn’t about me. I don’t want it to be about me. This is about you.'”

Gonzales told Long not to let that be the reason for not returning to UNM as an assistant.

Meanwhile, Nuñez had already been talking to Long to gain helpful advice for the Lobos’ coaching search.

Had Long not returned as an assistant, Nuñez was prepared to offer him a job in administration to help with fund-raising, Nuñez said on Monday, adding that Long considered it. SDSU head coach Brady Hoke wanted Long to stay with the Aztecs as an assistant and a few other Power 5 programs wanted Long, too.

“At my age it’s nice that people care,” Long said.

Nuñez said it was humble and smart for Gonzales to recruit Long to UNM, and it was a perfect situation for Long, who no longer wanted to be a head coach but craved to be an assistant again.

Nuñez said he advised Gonzales, in his first head coaching job, to hire assistants with head-coaching experience.

“To have it be his mentor, and have it be someone like Rocky, it’s as good as it gets,” Nuñez said. “One of the biggest keys (for Long’s return) was Rocky himself. He just wants to coach. He doesn’t want to be in front of the media. He doesn’t want the headlines. He just wants to help Danny be great.”

Long, as is standard for many assistants, is on a one-year contract, at $300,000, which is the highest on Gonzales’ staff. Long says he isn’t sure how long he’ll keep coaching but believes this won’t be his last year.

“I take it day by day,” Long said. “As long as I’m not sick and I’m OK, what else would I do? I know I have a six-acre ranch (in Corrales). I guess I could work, but that’s no fun. My wife (Debby) wishes I would do that. I do it in the offseason.”

Gonzales said among the reasons Long joined him were winning a conference championship and filling up University Stadium. Both are highly confident those goals will be achieved.

MUCH LOVE: With the transfer portal so prevalent in college football, and coaches leaving for higher paying jobs, the thought of players wanting to win for their coaches could now be described as trite. But the UNM defensive players respect Long greatly and revere his knowledge. When it comes to connecting with a man of a different generation, talking ball is best and working out in the weight room is just as good.

Long can bench-press 225 pounds, “on a good day,” he added modestly.

The players get excited when they see his strength.

Long has never contracted COVID and said he doesn’t often get sick because of his strong immune system.

“There was a day or two I felt kind of bad,” Long said. “I never tested positive (for COVID). I’ve had both vaccinations and the booster. I think it was probably the regular cold or something like that.”

During the offseason, Long doesn’t travel for recruiting. He stays in town and checks out some local high schools.

“I can take it because I’m more important here,” he said. “But the reality of the situation is I’m probably not as good on the road because of my age. I don’t relate to the recruits like the younger coaches do.”

According to freshman David Rowaiye, that’s simply not true.

Rowaiye, a 6-foot-5, 270-pound defensive end from Southeast High in Oklahoma City, said Long was the main reason he wanted to become a Lobo.

Rowaiye, who had an offer from Baylor, met Long on his official visit to UNM.

“He’s really down to earth,” Rowaiye said. “He has such a great defensive mind.”

Rowaiye was an early high school graduate and enrolled at UNM last spring. For his final project in English he said he was assigned to write a biography about a role model and someone who inspires him. Rowaiye wrote about Long, who played quarterback at UNM, where he began his coaching career and went on to become the winningest coach in the Mountain West Conference and in UNM history.

Rowaiye continues to learn Long’s 3-3-5 scheme while competing for playing time. It’s been challenging at times.

“At first after looking at the playbook I thought: this guy is kind of crazy,” Rowaiye said. “But during fall camp and after the summer I’m getting the playbook now. He puts us in places to succeed.”

The evidence is in the Lobos’ remarkable improvement on defense. With Gonzales and Long working together on the rebuild, the unit climbed 57 spots in total defense in the nation from 2020, finishing No. 44 to end the 2021 season.

“We do want to be a top 20 defense in the nation,” UNM senior linebacker Reco Hannah said after Saturday’s shutout. “With Coach Long leading the way, calling the defense, anything is possible.”

FRIDAY: Boise State at New Mexico, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network, 770 AM/96.3 FM