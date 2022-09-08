NMU facility is bright, shiny and new

The overeager tenants moved in months ago, but New Mexico United’s officially opened its new headquarters Wednesday.

Club president/CEO Peter Trevisani, coach Zach Prince and other local business leaders involved in the project held a ribbon-cutting and tour at the club’s shiny new First Financial Training Center at Mesa del Sol.

United’s players and coaches have been using the facility since preseason, despite frequent interruptions caused by construction workers’ hammers and power tools as work on the roughly 3,000-square-foot structure was completed. Wednesday was time to show off the privately funded center, which includes locker and training rooms, coaches’ office space and a video study/media center.

“Four years ago, we had no stadium, no locker room, no practice field,” Trevisani said, “only belief in New Mexico, its people and their willingness to make this club a reality. Seeing how things have come together and this beautiful facility, we are super excited.”

The training center is located on the northeast corner of United’s practice field, which opened just prior to the 2021 season. NMU’s first team trains there, and its academy and U23 teams host matches at the facility.

United players used converted office space near Netflix Studios as a makeshift locker room for their first three seasons. Prince said the move to a soccer-specific training center came together quickly.

“I had my first conversation with the builder in December,” Prince said. “I showed him my blueprint and what I had in mind. Seeing where it is now is pretty incredible.”

Midfielder Daniel Bruce, who has been with United since its first season in 2019, agreed.

“Every single player is really, really proud of this facility,” Bruce said. “We feel the community is invested in us and it makes us really want to repay that investment.”

Still on the club’s agenda is construction of a home stadium.

NMU currently plays at Isotopes Park, using that facility as sub-tennant to baseball’s Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes.

A bond issue to fund a city owned soccer stadium in the downtown area was voted down in 2021, and the club is now working toward building a privately owned stadium. A site has not been finalized, but Albuquerque’s West Side, open space near Isotopes Park and Mesa del Sol have been floated as possibilities.

Trevisani smiled when asked if the new training center makes Mesa del Sol a more attractive stadium site.

“It’s still in the running,” he said.