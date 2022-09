Prep football picks: Week 4

The Journal welcomes KOAT-TV sports reporter Bethany Miller into the prediction fun for each weekend’s games, picking against longtime Preps Editor James Yodice.

Their Week 4 predictions are posted in the image above while the entire Week 3 schedule of games is below.

WEEK 4 HS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Thursday

Chesterton Academy at NM School/Deaf, 4 p.m.

Del Norte at St. Pius, Community, 7 p.m.

Eldorado at Piedra Vista, Hutchison Stadium, 7 p.m.

Capitan at Loving, 7 p.m.

Cuba at Newcomb, 7 p.m.

Laguna Acoma at Tohatchi, 7 p.m.

Friday

Volcano Vista at La Cueva, Wilson, 7 p.m.

West Mesa at Albuquerque High, Milne, 7 p.m.

Manzano at Atrisco Heritage, Community, 7 p.m.

Organ Mountain at Rio Rancho, 7 p.m.

Roswell at Los Lunas, 7 p.m.

Highland at Bernalillo, 7 p.m.

Portales at Valencia, 7 p.m.

Bloomfield at Albuquerque Academy, 7 p.m.

Valley at Belen, 7 p.m.

Moriarty at Grants, 7 p.m.

Menaul at Mesilla Valley, 7 p.m.

Texico at Olton, Texas, 6 p.m.

Melrose at Dove Creek, Texas, 6 p.m.

Gadsden at Clint, Texas, 7 p.m.

Hatch Valley at Anthony, Texas, 7 p.m.

Santa Rosa at Tularosa, 7 p.m.

Pojoaque Valley at Santa Fe Indian, 7 p.m.

Jal at Dexter, 7 p.m.

Deming at Artesia, 7 p.m.

West Las Vegas at Española Valley, 7 p.m.

Montezuma-Cortez, Colo., at Kirtland Central, 7 p.m.

N.M. Military Institute at Hagerman, 7 p.m.

Durango, Colo., at Aztec, 7 p.m.

Zuni at Hopi, Ariz., 7 p.m.

Centennial vs. Mayfield, Field of Dreams, 7 p.m.

Grady at Gateway Christian, 7 p.m.

Clovis at Carlsbad, 7 p.m.

El Paso Bel Air at Chaparral, 7 p.m.

Clayton at Springfield, Colo., 7 p.m.

Logan at Magdalena, 7 p.m.

McCurdy at Thoreau, 7 p.m.

Hobbs at Lovington, 7 p.m.

Ruidoso at Robertson, 7 p.m.

Capital at Alamogordo, 7 p.mm.

Monument Valley, Ariz., at Shiprock, 7 p.m.

Carrizozo at Dora, 7 p.m.

Tucumcari at Raton, 7 p.m.

Silver at Santa Fe, 7 p.m.

Roy/Mosqero at Mountainair, 7 p.m.

Santa Teresa at Cobre, 7 p.m.

Taos at Gallup, 7 p.m.

Miyamura at Goddard, 7 p.m.

Hot Springs at Eunice, 7 p.m.

Escalante at Estancia, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Socorro at Hope Christian, Wilson, 11 a.m.

Cleveland at Las Cruces, Field of Dreams, 1 p.m.

Cibola at Farmington, Hutchison Stadium, 1 p.m.

Lordsburg vs. Legacy Academy (at Menaul), 1 p.m.

Los Alamos at St. Michael’s, 1:30 p.m.

Navajo Prep at Crownpoint, 11 a.m.

Dulce at Questa, 1 p.m.

Floyd at Animas, 1 p.m.

Navajo Pine at Alamo Navajo, 1 p.m.

Pine Hill at Ramah, 1 p.m.