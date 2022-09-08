 Cannabis exhibit opens at the NM State Fair - Albuquerque Journal

Cannabis exhibit opens at the NM State Fair

By Rick Nathanson / Journal Staff Writer

Carlos Castro fixes lights on the Sizzler ride in preparation for the New Mexico State Fair at Expo New Mexico in Albuquerque, N.M., on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The New Mexico State Fair runs from Sept. 8 through 18. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Let’s be perfectly clear on this: You can not walk around the New Mexico State Fair toking on a fatty.

However, nearly anything you may have ever wanted to know about marijuana will be explained in a “Discovering Cannabis” exhibit in the Manuel Lujan Building at Expo New Mexico in Albuquerque.

The New Mexico State Fair opens today and runs through Sept. 18.

The title sponsor of this first-of-its-kind exhibit at the fair is the Verdes Foundation, which operates dispensaries in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho and Santa Fe.

“We are what we term a legacy dispensary,” said Kelly Butterman, the lead cannabis educator for Verdes. “We’ve been open for 12 years in New Mexico, and we’re homegrown, and locally and privately owned. We’ve been a medical cannabis dispensary for most of that time, and now we do medical and recreational. But we have always placed great importance on cannabis education.”

Education about the different industries in the state is also part of the mission of the New Mexico State Fair, “and there’s no better event to educate the over-21 cannabis curious,” said State Fair general manager Dan Mourning.

As part of her job, Butterman said she regularly does public speaking at libraries, support groups, pharmacists associations and doctors groups “so people can learn about this plant and how to use it wisely.”

Diagnosed with multiple sclerosis more than 20 years ago, Butterman said she didn’t like the way prescribed pharmaceuticals made her feel, so she began searching for an alternative.

“I started learning more about cannabis and ended up getting my medical cannabis card,” she said. It was employees at Verdes who helped educate Butterman and provided the right product to treat her illness.

“My doctor wasn’t keen on it whatsoever, but after he saw how it helped me he got more interested, and before he retired he said to me that if he was a younger doctor he would have studied this as medicine.”

Using large colorful posters and speaker presentations, visitors will learn about the different types of delivery methods, including smoking, edibles, tinctures and topical oils and creams; the characteristics, onset and duration of each; how the body’s endocannabinoid system uses cannabis, something that took researchers 30 years to understand; the use of cannabis for wellness and in the treatment of pain, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder; and the role of terpenes, the aromatic compounds in plants.

Representatives from the state Regulation and Licensing Department will be on hand to speak about the regulations for cannabis growers and dispensaries, as well as the laws that apply to using cannabis medicinally and recreationally.

New Mexico in June 2021 became the 17th state to legalize recreational cannabis, with commercial sales beginning in April.

Visitors will also get fun facts and information on the history of cannabis, including how an English doctor went to India in 1839 and observed people there consuming a drink called bhang (pronounced bong), which he later determined was made with cannabis. “He brought it back to England but it didn’t grow well there, so he started making tinctures with it,” Butterman said.

Among those using the tinctures was Queen Victoria, who found it relieved menstrual cramps.

The Discovering Cannabis exhibit is open only to people age 21 and older, “and there will be no free samples,” said general manager Mourning.

Fun facts about cannabis If you go
• There are more than 1,200 slang terms for cannabis.
• Cannabis and hemp are sources of food for livestock.
• Weed is openly available at street markets in North Korea.
• The Chinese have been using cannabis seeds since 6000 BCE.
• The federal government’s “official expert” on cannabis between 1938 and 1962 testified that smoking weed transformed him into a bat.
• Cannabis dispensaries outnumber Starbucks by 3-to-1 in Colorado.
• Following Tupac Shakur’s murder, his band members mixed his ashes with pot and smoked it.
• Spiders intoxicated on cannabis are quickly distracted, build messy webs and give up easily.

WHAT: New Mexico State Fair
WHEN: Sept. 8-18; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The midway opens at 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
WHERE: Expo New Mexico, on the north side of Central Avenue, between San Pedro and Louisiana
ADMISSION: Tickets to the fair are $15 for adults, $8 for seniors 65 and older, and kids 5-12 years old. Children 5 and under are free.
PARKING: $10 Monday through Thursday, and $20 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
INFORMATION: statefair.exponm.com

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Cannabis exhibit opens at the NM State Fair

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Remembering Dawson
ABQnews Seeker
Former Journal editor pursues his fascination ... Former Journal editor pursues his fascination for NM coal town that suffered two tragic mining disasters
2
Suspect arrested in raid admits drug possession
ABQnews Seeker
Search of home turned up 1M ... Search of home turned up 1M fentanyl pills, meth, guns and money
3
Cannabis exhibit opens at the NM State Fair
ABQnews Seeker
Adults can visit the exhibit in ... Adults can visit the exhibit in the Manuel Lujan Building
4
Judge hands down 15-year sentence in 2018 killing
ABQnews Seeker
DNA linked Donovan Curley, 48, to ... DNA linked Donovan Curley, 48, to the crime scene
5
Police pilot receives $750K settlement in suit
ABQnews Seeker
Allegations made of sexist behavior, discriminiation ... Allegations made of sexist behavior, discriminiation by male colleagues
6
Safe outdoor spaces still possible in ABQ after council ...
ABQnews Seeker
Council on fails to muster numbers ... Council on fails to muster numbers needed to uphold moratorium after Mayor Tim Keller vetoed it
7
Electric Playhouse to host immersive O'Keeffe exhibit
ABQnews Seeker
Georgia O'Keeffe is the most recognized ... Georgia O'Keeffe is the most recognized New Mexico artist. Her work continues to inspire and innovate. This is why the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum in ...
8
Back with the Isotopes, Wynton Bernard reflects on whirlwind ...
ABQnews Seeker
After his call up to the ... After his call up to the Major Leagues became a national story, Wynton Bernard reflects on his whirlwind month with the Rockies and Isotopes.
9
BCSO working on plan to re-launch air support unit ...
ABQnews Seeker
In the almost two months since ... In the almost two months since the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office helicopter crashed in northern New Mexico — killing the four first responders inside ...