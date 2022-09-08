 Judge hands down 15-year sentence in 2018 killing - Albuquerque Journal

Judge hands down 15-year sentence in 2018 killing

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

1946603
Donovan Shane Curley

Ten months after Kimbro Talk was found bound, stabbed, beaten and strangled in his Albuquerque home, Donovan Curley’s DNA profile matched genetic material found at the scene of the 2018 killing.

A judge on Wednesday sentenced Curley, 48, to 15 years in prison in Talk’s killing.

“The level of violence here is incredibly intense and horrible,” 2nd Judicial District Judge Brett Loveless said during the sentencing hearing.

“You deserve much more than 15 years in prison, quite frankly,” Loveless said.

Curley pleaded guilty in July to charges of second-degree murder and second-degree kidnapping in Talk’s death.

Police found Talk on June 21, 2018, bound at the wrists and ankles with five stab wounds and fractures indicating a severe beating. A bloody knife was found near his body. An autopsy found that Talk died of asphyxia due to strangulation.

Curley’s attorney, Liane Kerr, said DNA evidence suggests that more than one person was in Talk’s apartment at the time of his death.

“We may never know exactly what happened,” Kerr said. “But for the state to imply that this was single-handedly done at the hands of Mr. Curly belies the fact that even the state recognized there were issues.”

Those uncertainties led to Curley’s charges being reduced from first-degree to second-degree murder and kidnapping, Kerr said.

Talk’s body was initially found by his sister, Sharlene Talk, after her brother failed to respond to her text messages.

“His role was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dad, a husband, a grandfather and a proud service veteran,” Sharlene Talk said of her brother in a written statement read at Curley’s sentencing hearing.

Kimbro Talk served in the U.S. Marine Corps, she said. “He was a role model to me when I was growing up.”

Curley first came to the attention of Albuquerque Police Department investigators when they found his name in Talk’s daily planner, which showed that Curley had visited Talk’s home just three days before Talk was found dead, an APD detective wrote in a criminal complaint.

In April 2019, the National DNA Index System reported that genetic material found on the ligature used to bind Talk’s ankles matched Curley’s DNA profile, the complaint said.

“Through investigation, it was found that Donovan Curley had an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest,” the detective wrote. “I attempted to locate Donovan Curley for over a year, to no avail.”

Curley later told investigators he was homeless and lived on the streets in Albuquerque.

Curley has remained in custody since February 2020 when he was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Curley has a history of violent offenses, including a 1997 federal conviction for kidnapping and a 1997 McKinley County conviction for battery on a police officer, court records show. He also has two Bernalillo County convictions for aggravated battery in 2010 and 2019.

