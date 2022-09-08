Cabinet secretary meets with several downwinders

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

A member of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet met in person with several New Mexico “downwinders,” saying afterward it was important for the government to address problems it creates.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra was in Albuquerque on Wednesday, where he and U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez, D-N.M., held roundtable discussions.

One of those discussions was with downwinders, or people and families exposed to nuclear contamination because they lived close to nuclear testing sites. Many of those families have continued to suffer from high cancer rates, according to the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium.

“Every American is entitled to appropriate health care, every American is entitled to have their government respond to their needs,” Becerra said. “Especially if those needs were created by the government.”

Tina Cordova, co-founder of the Tularosa consortium, was one of the downwinders who met with Becerra on Wednesday. For four generations, Cordova and relatives on both sides of her family have been ravaged by various cancers, and many have died. The Tularosa Basin in south central New Mexico was directly affected by the Trinity Test.

“I have numerous cousins, aunts and uncles – I mean, the list for all of us is very, very long,” she said, referring to those who have had or died of cancer.

Cordova said the visit by Becerra marked the first time a federal executive branch official listened to their stories, and she said he pledged support after the meeting. Members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation have worked for years to expand the Radiation Compensation Exposure Act qualifications to compensate New Mexicans who lived close to testing sites and more people who worked in the uranium industry here.

“We were the first people exposed to radiation anyplace in the world,” Cordova said. “And yet, we’ve never been included” for compensation.

Leger Fernandez said New Mexico’s downwinders had requested that she set up a meeting with the HHS secretary.

“That’s always very important, to make sure that those in charge hear the stories directly,” the 3rd Congressional District representative said. “Because when you hear a story directly or hear her story of pain and loss that has affected so many family members … it’s vivid, it’s real. And I think it helps motivate you to search for the solutions.”