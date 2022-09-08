 Queen Elizabeth II under medical care amid health fears - Albuquerque Journal

Queen Elizabeth II under medical care amid health fears

By Danica Kirka, Jill Lawless and Sylvia Hui / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision because doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health,” Buckingham Palace said Thursday, as members of the royal family traveled to Scotland to be at the bedside of the 96-year-old monarch.

The announcement by the palace came a day after the queen canceled a virtual meeting of her Privy Council when doctors advised her to rest following a full day of events on Tuesday, when she formally asked Liz Truss to become Britain’s prime minister.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” a palace spokesperson said, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with customary policy. “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

The palace declined to provide further details about the queen’s condition, but there were other worrying signs, as Truss was interrupted on the floor of the House of Commons to note her condition and family members canceled long-planned engagements to travel to the Highlands.

Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, along with his wife, Camilla, and sister, Princess Anne, were with the queen at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland. Prince William, Charles’ eldest son, was also en route to Balmoral, as was his brother, Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan, Prince Andrew and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

The gathering of the House of Windsor comes just three months after people across Britain paused over a long holiday weekend to celebrate the queen’s 70 years on the throne. While crowds of cheering, flag-waving fans filled the streets around Buckingham Palace throughout four days of festivities, the queen herself made only two brief appearances on the palace balcony to wave to her subjects.

Elizabeth has increasingly handed over duties to Charles and other members of the royal family in recent months as she recovered from a bout of COVID-19, began using a cane and struggled to get around.

“The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime,” Truss said on Twitter.

“My thoughts — and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom — are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”

Political leaders of every persuasion also expressed their concern, and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, said the “prayers of the nation” are with Elizabeth.

Since assuming the throne after the death of her father on Feb. 6, 1952, Elizabeth has been a symbol of stability as Britain negotiated the end of empire, the dawn of the information age and the mass migration that transformed the country into a multicultural society.

Throughout it all, the queen has built a bond with the nation through a seemingly endless series of public appearance as she opened libraries, dedicated hospitals and bestowed honors on deserving citizens.

She worked steadily into the twilight of her reign. But the death of Prince Philip, her husband of more than 70 years, in April of last year reminded the country that the reign of the queen, the only monarch most of her subjects have ever known, is finite.

That truth was the subtext of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations as newspapers, TV news shows and the walls of the palace were filled with images of Elizabeth as she changed from a glamorous young queen in crown and diamonds to a kind of global grandmother known for her omnipresent handbag and love of horses and corgis.

Charles was front and center throughout the festivities as he stood in for his mother and demonstrated he was ready to take on her mantle.

Wearing a ceremonial scarlet tunic and bearskin hat, he reviewed the troops during the Queen’s Birthday Parade on the opening day of the jubilee. The next day, he was the last guest to enter St. Paul’s Cathedral and took his seat at the front of the church for a service of thanksgiving in honor of the queen. At a star-studded concert in front of Buckingham Palace, he delivered the main tribute to the woman he addressed as “Your Majesty, Mummy.”

The queen’s public appearances during the Jubilee were brief but symbolic, underscoring three pillars of her reign: a personal bond with the public, strong links to the armed forces and support for the Commonwealth, a group of 54 nations with former colonial ties to Britain.

On the final day of the event, she joined other senior members of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a flyby by 70 military aircraft and wave to supporters who filled the street below. Later, she took part in a beacon lighting ceremony at Windsor Palace, the culmination of events that spanned the Commonwealth.

___

Follow AP coverage of Queen Elizabeth II at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii

Home » News » World » Queen Elizabeth II under medical care amid health fears

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Safe outdoor spaces still possible in ABQ after council ...
ABQnews Seeker
Council fails to muster numbers needed ... Council fails to muster numbers needed to uphold moratorium after Mayor Tim Keller vetoed it
2
Suspect arrested in raid admits drug possession
ABQnews Seeker
Search of home turned up 1M ... Search of home turned up 1M fentanyl pills, meth, guns and money
3
Electric Playhouse to host immersive O'Keeffe exhibit
ABQnews Seeker
Georgia O'Keeffe is the most recognized ... Georgia O'Keeffe is the most recognized New Mexico artist. Her work continues to inspire and innovate. This is why the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum in ...
4
Cannabis exhibit opens at the NM State Fair
ABQnews Seeker
Adults can visit the exhibit in ... Adults can visit the exhibit in the Manuel Lujan Building
5
Police pilot receives $750K settlement in suit
ABQnews Seeker
Allegations made of sexist behavior, discriminiation ... Allegations made of sexist behavior, discriminiation by male colleagues
6
Judge hands down 15-year sentence in 2018 killing
ABQnews Seeker
DNA linked Donovan Curley, 48, to ... DNA linked Donovan Curley, 48, to the crime scene
7
Remembering Dawson
ABQnews Seeker
Former Journal editor pursues his fascination ... Former Journal editor pursues his fascination for NM coal town that suffered two tragic mining disasters
8
BCSO is working on a plan to relaunch air ...
ABQnews Seeker
BCSO discusses future of Metro Air ... BCSO discusses future of Metro Air Support Unit
9
Cabinet secretary meets with several downwinders
ABQnews Seeker
Health and Human Services Secretary Becerra ... Health and Human Services Secretary Becerra notes the government should address problems it creates
10
Bernalillo County commissioners fill state House seat
ABQnews Seeker
Board votes 3-0 for Garcia Benavides Board votes 3-0 for Garcia Benavides