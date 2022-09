U.S. Forest Service contractors have finished an aerial seeding and mulching project in the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak burn scar of northern New Mexico.

The crews used helicopters to drop barley, grass seeds and mulch across 9,400 acres that were badly burned by the fire.

The project is designed to stabilize the burned soil and reduce post-fire floods.

Mulch has helped retain moisture and protect the seeds while they take root.