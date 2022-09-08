U.S. Forest Service resumes prescribed fire program

The U.S. Forest Service will resume its prescribed fire program nationwide, the agency announced Thursday.

But the government will make significant changes to the program in an effort to prevent escaped burns.

On May 20, Forest Service Chief Randy Moore paused all prescribed fire projects on forest lands for the agency to conduct a 90-day program review.

In a video announcing the program’s restart, Moore said the decision was necessary after several prescribed fires escaped and devastated communities and landscapes.

“We can never guarantee prescribed fires won’t escape, because there are risks when we use this tool,” Moore said. “(But) the alternative is more large and destructive wildfires.”

This year in New Mexico, two separate Forest Service burns started the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire.

The blaze burned across more than 340,000 acres to become the largest fire in state history.

A Forest Service review of the Hermits Peak burn found that the project underestimated how dry the forest was and failed to prepare for what could happen if the burn got out of control.

More than 99% of the agency’s prescribed burns each year go according to plan.

“What we learned overall from this pause and review is that we cannot overrely on our past successes,” Moore said. “Environmental conditions are changing more rapidly as a result of a changing climate.”

The Forest Service will create a western prescribed fire training curriculum by the end of the year.

Instead of proposing a long window of time for a burn project, crews will only receive authorization for a 24-hour timeframe.

Multi-day burns will need to be approved on a day-by-day basis.

Burn bosses will review all elements of a burn plan before starting the fires to make sure the conditions that were approved are still valid.

High-level forest officials will need to be onsite for complex burns.

Moore said the changes will ensure that decision makers are “engaged in real time” to determine whether a crew should go forward with a burn.