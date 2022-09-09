AG won’t prosecute deputies in 2019 shooting of woman in mental crisis

The state Attorney General’s Office has declined to prosecute three Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies who shot and killed a woman suffering from a mental health crisis in front of her South Valley RV in July 2019.

Lt. Alfonso Rodriguez and deputies Jonathan Aguilar and Ryan Schmidt shot 28-year-old Elisha Lucero as they said she ran at them, screaming and armed with a knife. She was struck 21 times and died at the scene. For her sister, Elaine Maestas, the Attorney General’s decision, made in mid-July, wasn’t a surprise, but it was heartbreaking. At Maestas’s request, the AG had taken over the investigation from the 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office in the summer of 2020.

“There are so many failures in the way the system is created right now,” Maestas said in a phone interview Thursday. “So I feel that the moment that BCSO was allowed to spearhead the investigation with the Multi-Agency Task Force, we were really robbed of any shot at justice.”

She said experience has spurred her to consider what other reforms need to be made to the system, and the next step she is working on will be asking legislators to create a state-wide independent agency that would investigate all shootings by law enforcement.

A spokeswoman for the AG’s office said the decision not to pursue a criminal prosecution was made “after an extensive examination of the case.”

“It was determined that not all the elements necessary for a successful conviction were met,” spokeswoman Jerri Mares wrote in an email. “However, our office is committed to working with Elisha’s family to support legislative efforts to ensure that no other family has to experience such a tragedy.”

In response to requests for comment on the issue, a BCSO spokeswoman said “we will not be providing any further formal interviews on this case.”

BCSO, along with the Albuquerque Police Department and the New Mexico Department of Public Safety, have had a long-standing agreement to investigate each other’s shootings, serious uses of force and in-custody deaths. That means every time local law enforcement officers shoot someone, members of a Muli-Agency Task Force are called to investigate.

But the Memorandum of Agreement states that the investigation is led by the agency that employs the officers who were involved.

Maestas said this is essentially a conflict of interest and she’d like to see it changed.

“The investigation was done poorly by the county,” she said. “And so these are just some examples on why an agency should never be allowed to lead an investigation into their deputy or officer’s use of force.”

The 2021 Annual Report from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Advisory and Review Board also raised a concern about the agreement, saying that the county commission “should consider what measures, if any, may be advisable to address the possible appearance to the public of a conflict of interest in the case of a law enforcement agency such as BCSO taking the lead in investigating itself in the case of officer-involved shootings.”

New Mexico routinely has the highest, or among the highest, rates of fatal shootings by law enforcement in the country, according to a database maintained by The Washington Post.

Lucero had a brain tumor removed in 2018, and afterward became increasingly paranoid and began hallucinating, Maestas said.

On the night Lucero was killed, deputies had responded to a misdemeanor-level call after she hit her uncle. She initially refused to leave her RV and then came out — reportedly running, screaming and holding a knife — and was shot to death.

In early 2020, Maestas filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the county and received a $4 million settlement — one of the largest involving use-of-force claims by local law enforcement in recent years — less than two months later.

She has also become a tireless advocate for police reform, pushing the Sheriff’s Office to adopt body-worn cameras. Lucero’s death wasn’t captured on video because at the time BCSO did not use them.

In the summer of 2020, the state Legislature mandated that every law enforcement officer in the state be equipped with a body-worn camera.

These days, Maestas works with the Community-Oriented Response & Assistance team in the Albuquerque Community Safety department. ACS was created by Mayor Tim Keller as a third option, beyond police and fire rescue, that can respond to calls regarding mental health issues and homelessness.

She said she sees the new department as one part of a solution.

“I think that it’s important that we have an alternative response to behavioral health calls,” Maestas said. “It can be a life-saving measure and in Elisha’s case it would have been.”