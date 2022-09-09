‘You can’t make this stuff up’: Search for tiger leads to drug bust, gator

Law enforcement officers went hunting for a tiger in Albuquerque but instead found a large cache of drugs and cash — and an alligator.

Officers with three agencies served a search warrant last month at a house in the 2500 block of Mountain NW “for the illegal possession of a tiger,” prosecutors wrote in a pretrial detention motion.

“They found 40 pounds of marijuana, 10 pounds of cocaine, and two pounds of heroin,” prosecutors wrote. “Agents also found approximately $40,000 in cash in the home.”

The cash and narcotics were all found in the attic of the house. Court records make no additional mention of a tiger.

Two weeks after the Aug. 12 search, police arrested the home’s resident, Carlos Giddings, 26, on charges including drug trafficking with intent to distribute cocaine, heroin and marijuana.

A district court judge on Thursday released Giddings from custody pending trial warning him of “zero tolerance” for conditions of his release, including no communications with known gang members.

Giddings’ attorney, Tom Clear, said no tiger was found at the house.

“They did not find a tiger but they found an alligator,” Clear said. “You can’t make this stuff up.”

Officers apparently found a baby alligator about six inches in length at the residence, he said.

Officers who searched the house asked Giddings if he had a tiger, and Giddings replied that he did not, Clear said.

“They apparently had some information that he had a tiger but obviously the reliability of that information is suspect,” Clear said.

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish served the search warrant Aug. 12 with assistance from the Albuquerque Police Department and a New Mexico State Police SWAT team, according to a criminal complaint.

Game and Fish spokesman Ryan Darr said the agency had no comment about the case, citing an ongoing investigation.

State Police officers “cleared Carlos Giddings residence, for safety before search for the tiger,” an Albuquerque police officer wrote in a Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court criminal complaint.

Assistant District Attorney Graham Conlon argued in a hearing Thursday that the quantity of narcotics found in Giddings’ home indicates that he is involved in drug trafficking and should remain in jail while he awaits trial.

He also alleged that Giddings had firearms in his house, including an automatic weapon, and has affiliations with criminal gangs.

Giddings has no prior felony convictions, Clear said.

Second Judicial District Judge Cindy Leos rejected the request, noting that police did not seek a warrant for Giddings’s arrest until Aug. 26 — two weeks after the search at his home.

Giddings “knew he was in trouble when law enforcement came into his house and he didn’t go anywhere,” Leos said. “There’s no indication that there was any sort of violence when law enforcement initially encountered him on Aug. 12, or any violence or attempt to flee by Mr. Giddings.”

Giddings told police that “Gordo” from California owned the narcotics and paid Giddings up to $4,000 each time he stored narcotics at the house, the criminal complaint said.

Giddings told police that he communicated with Gordo by phone “to know when the narcotics are going to be dropped off or where Carlos (Giddings) needed to take them to the picked up,” the complaint said.