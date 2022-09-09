Man charged in shooting death of disabled father in South Valley

Deputies arrested a man for shooting his disabled father after a confrontation at a South Valley home Sunday.

Ernest A. Sena Jr., 38, is charged with murder in the death of Earnest Sena Sr. He is being held at the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center.

It is unclear if he has an attorney.

Deputies were called to a shooting at a home in the 4300 block of Sheldon SE, near Second and Rio Bravo, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court. Deputies found Sena Sr., 62, lying on the ground with a cane on top of him.

A woman who had been living with Sena Sr. for about three months, called 911 after the shooting and also told them Sena Sr. had been using methamphetamine.

Sena Jr. told deputies his father’s right arm and hand had been paralyzed after a car crash several years ago. Sena Sr. had limited mobility, the complaint states.

Sena Jr. said he went to check up on his father at his residence, and waited for him there since Sena Sr. was out buying groceries. When Sena Sr. returned, his son helped him bring the groceries inside.

Sena Jr. told deputies his father became angry and claimed that some of his things were missing. He said Sena Sr. yelled at three women who were at the scene, then armed himself with a knife.

Sena Jr. told deputies his father threatened him with the knife, telling him to “get the (expletive) out,” according to the complaint. Sena Jr. said he had been stabbed by his father in the past, so he started to back away toward the doorway.

He told deputies his father then put down the knife and grabbed his cane, which he used to close the door on Sena Jr. According to Sena Jr., his father said to him “pull out your gun out and shoot me.”

Sena Jr. told deputies he took out his gun and pointed at his father with his finger on the trigger and safety disengaged, according to the complaint. Sena Jr. said he “was shocked because he didn’t expect the firearm to discharge” and his father was shot in the chest.

Sena Jr. told deputies this wasn’t the first time he pointed a gun at his father, stating that similar confrontations had happened in the past, according to the complaint.