 Man charged in shooting death of disabled father in South Valley - Albuquerque Journal

Man charged in shooting death of disabled father in South Valley

By Raul Flores / Journal Staff Writer

Deputies arrested a man for shooting his disabled father after a confrontation at a South Valley home Sunday.

Ernest A. Sena Jr., 38, is charged with murder in the death of Earnest Sena Sr. He is being held at the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center.

Ernest Sena Jr. (MDC)

It is unclear if he has an attorney.

Deputies were called to a shooting at a home in the 4300 block of Sheldon SE, near Second and Rio Bravo, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court. Deputies found Sena Sr., 62, lying on the ground with a cane on top of him.

A woman who had been living with Sena Sr. for about three months, called 911 after the shooting and also told them Sena Sr. had been using methamphetamine.

Sena Jr. told deputies his father’s right arm and hand had been paralyzed after a car crash several years ago. Sena Sr. had limited mobility, the complaint states.

Sena Jr. said he went to check up on his father at his residence, and waited for him there since Sena Sr. was out buying groceries. When Sena Sr. returned, his son helped him bring the groceries inside.

Sena Jr. told deputies his father became angry and claimed that some of his things were missing. He said Sena Sr. yelled at three women who were at the scene, then armed himself with a knife.

Sena Jr. told deputies his father threatened him with the knife, telling him to “get the (expletive) out,” according to the complaint. Sena Jr. said he had been stabbed by his father in the past, so he started to back away toward the doorway.

He told deputies his father then put down the knife and grabbed his cane, which he used to close the door on Sena Jr. According to Sena Jr., his father said to him “pull out your gun out and shoot me.”

Sena Jr. told deputies he took out his gun and pointed at his father with his finger on the trigger and safety disengaged, according to the complaint. Sena Jr. said he “was shocked because he didn’t expect the firearm to discharge” and his father was shot in the chest.

Sena Jr. told deputies this wasn’t the first time he pointed a gun at his father, stating that similar confrontations had happened in the past, according to the complaint.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Man charged in shooting death of disabled father in South Valley

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Man charged in shooting death of disabled father in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Deputies arrested a man for shooting ... Deputies arrested a man for shooting his disabled father after a confrontation at a South Valley home Sunday. Ernest A. Sena Jr., 38, is ...
2
AG won’t prosecute deputies in 2019 shooting of woman ...
ABQnews Seeker
The state Attorney General's Office has ... The state Attorney General's Office has declined to prosecute three Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputies who shot and killed a woman suffering from a mental ...
3
‘You can’t make this stuff up’: Search for tiger ...
ABQnews Seeker
and an alligator. Officers with three ... and an alligator. Officers with three agencies served a search warrant last month at a house in the 2500 block of Mountain NW 'for ...
4
Comfort is key at new Nob Hill eatery
ABQnews Seeker
The menu includes fresh bread with ... The menu includes fresh bread with compound butter, broccoli cheese soup and a variety of sandwiches. When the restaurant has its grand opening in ...
5
U.S. Forest Service resumes prescribed fire program
ABQnews Seeker
The U.S. Forest Service will resume ... The U.S. Forest Service will resume its prescribed fire program nationwide, the agency announced Thursday.  But the government will make significant changes to the ...
6
Petition asks judge to bar Republican AG candidate from ...
2022 election
A lawsuit filed in state District ... A lawsuit filed in state District Court is seeking Republican Jeremy Gay's removal from the ballot as an attorney general candidate, alleging he doesn't ...
7
Taos Pueblo project receives $2.5M boost from state
ABQnews Seeker
Heritage Center project expected to create ... Heritage Center project expected to create 233 jobs in the pueblo.
8
Forest crews finish reseeding Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak burn scar
ABQnews Seeker
U.S. Forest Service contractors have finished ... U.S. Forest Service contractors have finished an aerial seeding and mulching project in the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak burn scar of northern New Mexico. The ...
9
Remembering Dawson
ABQnews Seeker
Former Journal editor pursues his fascination ... Former Journal editor pursues his fascination for NM coal town that suffered two tragic mining disasters