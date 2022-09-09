 Editorial: APD/APS tag-team effort smart way to reclaim park - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: APD/APS tag-team effort smart way to reclaim park

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

Add Wilson Park to the public spaces in Albuquerque where homeless encampments will not be tolerated.

Around the time the city closed Coronado Park, shutting down the largest unsanctioned tent city in Albuquerque, city leaders and Albuquerque Public Schools were crafting a plan to rid Wilson Park of encampments.

The park, next to Wilson Middle School on San Pedro near Gibson, has had issues for years. Lately, encampments rendered it unusable for area residents. Drug needles and other paraphernalia have been left in the grass.

That should change now that the Albuquerque Police Department will be partnering with APS police to keep it clear of encampments. APS will oversee the park during the day; APD will monitor it overnight.

Mayor Tim Keller said the city is working to keep parks with children’s programming clear of encampments and tested the process this year at Wells Park. It required about six weeks of 24/7 security, he said, because without sustained monitoring, campers simply returned.

He said Wilson Park is next on the city’s list. Not only is it next to a school, it is also home to a city swimming pool.

An understaffed APD is part of the reason the city requested the district make an agreement to establish consistent monitoring of the park, APS Chief Operations Officer Gabriella Blakey said. Across APS, there are 48 joint-use parks and facilities, but as far as encampments, there are “none as bad as Wilson Middle (School).”

A long-term strategy to limit encampments remains a work in progress, but it’s good to see a targeted and coordinated approach making a difference where it’s needed most. Public parks should be safe and accessible for student activities and residents who want to walk their dogs, have a picnic or take their children to the playground.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.

Home » Opinion » Editorials » Editorial: APD/APS tag-team effort smart way to reclaim park

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Editorial: APD/APS tag-team effort smart way to reclaim park
Editorials
Add Wilson Park to the public ... Add Wilson Park to the public spaces in Albuquerque where homeless encampments will not be tolerated ...
2
Editorial: Hey NM lawmakers, your public wants gun safety
Editorials
Polls show there is strong support ... Polls show there is strong support for gun safety measures.
3
Editorial: BCSO standoff ends with suspect, K-9 OK
Editorials
Credit the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office ... Credit the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office with showing restraint during a recent SWAT stan ...
4
Editorial: Mushrooms aren't easy alcoholism fix
Editorials
The temptation will be great, for ... The temptation will be great, for some, to try "magic mushrooms" now that University of ...
5
Editorial: Court fees have a legitimate purpose in the ...
Editorials
When you are found guilty of ... When you are found guilty of a misdemeanor in New Mexico, fees can be added to your fine, among them ...
6
Editorial: NM lawmakers need to get serious in '23 ...
Editorials
It's been more than a year ... It's been more than a year since law enforcement officials in New Mexico called for tougher pe ...
7
Editorial: Coronado Park closure increases urgency for Gateway Center
Editorials
Two-hundred encampments a month.    That's how ... Two-hundred encampments a month.    That's how many makeshift campsites the cit ...
8
Editorial: Legislator's crash raises concerns about driver safety
Editorials
It's good to see state Sen. ... It's good to see state Sen. Jacob Candelaria is apparently going to be OK after a violent vehi ...
9
Editorial: Metaverse coming to Downtown ABQ
Editorials
What is the metaverse?    Nobody knows ... What is the metaverse?    Nobody knows yet because it's still being built and i ...