 'The all-knowing Conjurer welcomes you' — to the State Fair - Albuquerque Journal

‘The all-knowing Conjurer welcomes you’ — to the State Fair

By Rick Nathanson / Journal Staff Writer

With the push of a button, a chime sounds and the Conjurer Fortune Machine comes to life.

“The all-knowing Conjurer welcomes you. Here is what I see for your future: Conjurer says use great caution with what you write on the internet, for it turns out Facebook posts sound a lot different when they’re read out loud in court. Now take your fortune card and good luck in your future.”

The young man who pressed the button smiles broadly, takes a fortune card that’s passed through the glass window.

“I thought it was a machine at first, but when I got up close I knew he wasn’t because I saw the hair on his arms,” he says, walking away but still grinning.

A couple approach the box and the man presses the button. The Conjurer, with mechanical like movements and gestures tells them, “Marriage is a relationship in which one person is always right. And the other person is the husband. Now take your fortune card and good luck in your future.”

The couple walk away laughing.

It’s Thursday, opening day at the 2022 New Mexico State Fair, and the Conjurer Fortune Machine is set up adjacent to the Petting Farm, on Main Street, at the end of the walkway from the west side entrance to the fair. By 1 p.m., the Main Street is packed with people enjoying the high-tech equipment and people in uniforms as part of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

Depending on personal tastes, visitors have plenty to choose from, including jugglers, stilt walkers, musicians, performing seals, animal displays, art exhibits, product presentations, midway rides and food — lots of food.

Many attended the annual opening day Unique Foods Contest. This year, six vendors at the fair offered a range of creations, from a sundae called the Unicorn Fart, to a Peanut Butter Carmel Apple Avalanche.

This year’s winner was Gil Stewart, owner of the Native Cafe, for his Pueblo Meat Pie. It was Stewart’s 11th year as a vendor in Indian Village, and his eighth year competing in the Unique Foods event.

Unique Foods Contest celebrity judge, KOAT-TV news anchor Shelly Ribando, reacts after taking a bite out of competition winning Pueblo Meat Pie from the Native Cafe. The other judges were KRQE-TV meteorologist Grant Tosterud, left, and KOB-TV meteorologist Eddie Garcia. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)

Certainly, there was no shortage of curious fairgoers willing to push the button to “activate” the Conjurer Fortune Machine, whose name in reality is Robert Smith, an Albuquerque resident and graduate of Cibola High School with a degree in communication from Eastern New Mexico University.

He describes himself as an independent entertainer, and the Conjurer Fortune Machine, he says, “is inspired by the Zoltar Speaks machine in the (1988) movie ‘Big.'”

Smith, who has been in the entertainment biz for 25 years, most of that time as a magician, said that about 10 years ago he was looking for a new act, “something that would stand out and was a little more unique in the fair market.”

A friend suggested he recreate something like Zoltar Speaks, with Smith in the role of the fortune teller.

“I’m like, no, that sounds like the most ridiculous idea ever, but I took a chance on it and here I am 10 years later, after debuting it at the Ohio State Fair in July of 2012.”

Prior to COVID, Smith was performing 400 shows a year at state and county fairs, conventions, trade shows, corporate events and other venues. Business is picking up again and he’s up to 250 shows a year.

The act has changed over the years. Smith used to deliver more serious verbal fortunes and the fortune cards handed were more on the humorous side. “That wasn’t resonating as well with people,” he said, “so now I say something funny and leave it to the fortune cards to provide something more meaningful.”

After 10 years, Smith has committed to memory an assortment of witty “fortunes,” and as people approach the booth he quickly ascertains which witty fortune to provide. And he has something for everybody.

Seeing a teenage couple, the Conjurer Fortune Machine offers up this piece of advice to the boyfriend: “Use caution with whom you fall in love; for while love starts out grand, divorce starts out at 10 grand.”

A younger child may hear “you can have anything you want in the world — so long as you clean your room and listen to our parents.”

A father lifts his 16-month old daughter so she can push the button: “I see that in your future you will be taller.”

While most people quickly catch on that the Conjurer Fortune Machine is not animatronic, there are plenty who get fooled, particularly during nighttime performances when the light from inside his box gives his skin a plastic-like appearance.

Smith offers up a more personal fortune: “My ultimate goal is one day to have a mold of my face made and used in real mechanical conjure machines. I’d have one in my living room so people can come in and be, like, ‘That’s really weird —that’s you in a box.'”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » ‘The all-knowing Conjurer welcomes you’ — to the State Fair

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
'The all-knowing Conjurer welcomes you' — to the State ...
ABQnews Seeker
Meanwhile, celebrity judges sample the 'Pueblo ... Meanwhile, celebrity judges sample the 'Pueblo Meat Pie' and other fare
2
Man charged in shooting death of disabled father in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Deputies arrested a man for shooting ... Deputies arrested a man for shooting his disabled father after a confrontation at a South Valley home Sunday. Ernest A. Sena Jr., 38, is ...
3
AG won’t prosecute deputies in 2019 shooting of woman ...
ABQnews Seeker
The state Attorney General's Office has ... The state Attorney General's Office has declined to prosecute three Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputies who shot and killed a woman suffering from a mental ...
4
‘You can’t make this stuff up’: Search for tiger ...
ABQnews Seeker
and an alligator. Officers with three ... and an alligator. Officers with three agencies served a search warrant last month at a house in the 2500 block of Mountain NW 'for ...
5
Comfort is key at new Nob Hill eatery
ABQnews Seeker
The menu includes fresh bread with ... The menu includes fresh bread with compound butter, broccoli cheese soup and a variety of sandwiches. When the restaurant has its grand opening in ...
6
U.S. Forest Service resumes prescribed fire program
ABQnews Seeker
The U.S. Forest Service will resume ... The U.S. Forest Service will resume its prescribed fire program nationwide, the agency announced Thursday.  But the government will make significant changes to the ...
7
Petition asks judge to bar Republican AG candidate from ...
2022 election
A lawsuit filed in state District ... A lawsuit filed in state District Court is seeking Republican Jeremy Gay's removal from the ballot as an attorney general candidate, alleging he doesn't ...
8
Taos Pueblo project receives $2.5M boost from state
ABQnews Seeker
Heritage Center project expected to create ... Heritage Center project expected to create 233 jobs in the pueblo.
9
Forest crews finish reseeding Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak burn scar
ABQnews Seeker
U.S. Forest Service contractors have finished ... U.S. Forest Service contractors have finished an aerial seeding and mulching project in the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak burn scar of northern New Mexico. The ...