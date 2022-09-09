Prep teammates Jones, Holani look to carry the loads in Boise State-UNM showdown

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Boise State’s football team enters Friday night’s nationally televised game as an angry 16½-point favorite after a season-opening loss. Now it takes on host New Mexico, a team wanting to prove it is for real after shutting out FCS program Maine, 41-0, in its opener last week.

UNM coach Danny Gonzales, in his third year at his alma mater, refers to the crucial matchup as a “big opportunity,” for the Lobos.

Gonzales has displayed passion throughout the week and has vowed that his Lobos will play “their tails off.”

At a Lobo Talk event on Wednesday night at Salt Yard East in Albuquerque, Gonzales continued to express his excitement for Friday night, which will be a “red-out.” For the first time since 1973, the Lobos will wear cherry-colored helmets.

“There’s going to be a result … (and) Boise State is going to know what took place,” said Gonzales, alluding to how tough he expects the Lobos to play. “That’s what I’m excited about.”

Both teams have talented running backs – Nate Jones for UNM, George Holani for Boise State – who are going to be excited about Friday’s showdown as well.

Jones and Holani were teammates at powerhouse St. John Bosco High in Bellflower, California, can certainly relate to Gonzales’ buildup.

Jones is making his 2022 debut after sitting out last year when he was on UNM’s scout team. Holani, the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year in 2019, is looking to get back on track to give the Broncos the big boost they need.

Jason Negro, the coach of St. John Bosco, ranked No. 1 in the country by MaxPreps and other publications, said he is excited about the Jones vs. Holani matchup but won’t get to watch it. The Braves (2-0) will face Central Catholic (1-0) of Portland, Oregon Friday night at Autzen Stadium, where the Oregon Ducks play in Eugene.

“Both of them were high-impact guys for us,” Negro said during a telephone interview with the Journal on Thursday morning. “They did a lot of good things and we won a lot of ball games as a result.”

Holani was a year ahead of Jones, graduated from Bosco in 2019 and helped the Braves to a state title in 2016.

Jones graduated from Bosco in 2020 and was a running back for the Braves when they won a state title and finished the season ranked No. 1 in the nation in 2019.

“Both guys embody what we’re about at St. John Bosco,” Negro said. “They’re both real physical, downhill type runners. Very quiet, mild-mannered type guys. They don’t say a whole lot, but they just do a really good job on the field.”

UNM coaches have described Jones as “hungry,” and “champing at the bit,” to play on Friday.

“I’m blessed that I’m back to play with my guys,” Jones said on Monday. “I’m ready to go out there and do my thing. I’m going to come in full speed every play. My goal is just to stay focused and stay calm in that situation and just remain humble through everything.”

Negro said it’s always great to see or hear about Bosco alumni playing on the next level. He said 70 Bosco graduates are playing football for 40 universities this fall on some level.

He said when Bosco graduates play against each other, many of them find each other after games and pose for photos.

He said, however, Bosco has never had a matchup of two star running backs.

No. 5 Clemson has two former Bosco players in quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and wide receiver Beaux Collins, who both played with Jones on that 2019 team that finished best in the nation.

Uiagalelei threw a touchdown pass to Collins in Clemson’s 41-10 win over Georgia Tech on Monday.

Negro said he knows Friday’s game between the Lobos and Broncos is a big one and expects both Jones and Holani to make big plays.