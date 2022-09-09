Well into prep football, still no streaming options for APS home games

There are usually two ways for prep football fans to consume games at one of Albuquerque’s three public stadiums.

One, attend in person. Two, watch a streaming broadcast.

So far this season, Option B does not exist.

Through the first three weeks of the season, none of the games at Wilson Stadium, Milne Stadium or Nusenda Community Stadium were available to watch online.

The recent mega showdown between Cleveland and La Cueva? Nope.

Last week’s super matchup between La Cueva and Centennial? Unless fans paid for a seat inside Wilson Stadium, then they, too, were out of luck.

The reason: Albuquerque Public Schools has yet to choose a provider to stream contests at the three stadiums.

“We are still in the process of trying to figure out which vendor we’re going with,” said Nathaniel Molinar, senior buyer in APS’ procurement office. “However, we’re very close.”

And until APS selects a vendor, the streaming blackout is going to continue.

APS district athletic director Adrian Ortega declined to comment on what organizations have applied to be the provider, and declined to say how many offers APS had received. Molinar also declined to comment on both those questions.

Ortega would only confirm that his RFP – request for proposal – had been forwarded up the food chain within APS, and that the athletic department was awaiting a choice.

So are fans.

Many games at the three APS venues in previous years have been streamed through the NFHS Network. The precise terms of the agreement are unknown.

Mark Koski, the CEO of the NFHS Network, told the Journal that “we’re hoping to be their provider. We hope at some point, APS will make a decision.”

The RFP sent out by APS, which the Journal reviewed, said the district is requiring a vendor to provide cameras at the 13 comprehensive high school gymnasiums, baseball and softball fields. Also, the RFP states, the vendor will need to provide and install cameras and equipment at the three football stadiums, plus the APS Soccer Complex on the West Side.

The recently concluded APS-run metro soccer tournament was not streamed.

Volleyball games can be streamed, Ortega said.

“Schools have the autonomy,” he said. “The district does have license rights with platforms like YouTube, so a student-led group can stream through YouTube.”

In the meantime, football fans must guard against giving out personal financial information to entities that don’t exist but are purporting to be a genuine streaming outlet.

For example, in the previous two weeks, the Journal came across a fake Twitter account, @NFHS_officia1 – which was using the NFHS logo as its avatar – that said it would be streaming the Cleveland-La Cueva and Centennial-La Cueva games at Wilson Stadium.

Koski said this type of attempted scam is familiar and not limited to New Mexico.

“We’re dealing with this all over the country,” he said. “(Last) week, we had over 50 of them pop up. … We are hoping our marketing efforts over time will totally combat this until scam artists stop.”

Koski said the NFHS created a team specifically to address this issue.

Even if games at Wilson, Milne and Community aren’t streamed, that doesn’t mean there isn’t football available on your computer.

Steve Davis, the president of Albuquerque-based ProView Networks, which supplies the personnel to broadcast games through the NFHS Network, said his company is still very active covering prep sports.

ProView is still producing football games at other, non-APS venues in the metro area, like Los Lunas, Rio Rancho and Albuquerque Academy.

Cleveland High has a separate deal with Sports Primo out of Santa Fe, which also covers the Santa Fe-area schools and sometimes sporting events involving other high schools in north-central New Mexico. Sports Primo’s events are also streamed out through the NFHS Network.

Los Lunas district AD Wilson Holland and Rio Rancho district AD Bruce Carver both said they received a small royalty check from the NFHS in return for allowing broadcast rights. Carver said Rio Rancho gets a few hundred dollars for a game.

“It’s never been about us making money,” he said. “We haven’t looked at it as a revenue stream at this point, not that it couldn’t be.”

“It’s so small,” Holland said, adding that the NFHS gives Los Lunas a tiny piece of its subscription revenue.