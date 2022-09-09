 Boise State ticket sales slow, and here's good parking info - Albuquerque Journal

Boise State ticket sales slow, and here’s good parking info

By Steve Virgen / Journal Assistant Sports Editor

The University of New Mexico released this parking map for Friday’s home football game vs. Boise State (7 p.m.). The game will coincide with the Albuquerque Isotopes’ contest across Avenida Cesar Chavez, which begins at 5:35 p.m. Parking for the entire day will be $12 except for the STP lot, which will be $7 until 5:15 p.m., then $12 as well. Above all, UNM notes that only right turns into parking lots will be permitted and, of course, encourages everyone to arrive early.

When wanting to draw fans to University Stadium for a big game on Friday night apparently it’s not enough just to have a storybook-type situation to sell.

Danny Gonzales is the guy who lived in Albuquerque as a little Lobo fan who grew up to play football at UNM, where he began as a walk-on and eventually earned a scholarship. Afterwards, he started his coaching career at his alma mater and learned under then-coach Rocky Long, a former Lobo quarterback who also began his coaching career at UNM.

Now Gonzales is back as the Lobo head coach, into his third year of a rebuilding project that has had his mentor/defensive coordinator Long as a key component.

That’s not enough to fill up a stadium that had an announced 15,166 spectators at Saturday’s opener against Football Championship Subdivision program Maine

For Friday’s nationally televised (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network) home game vs. conference rival Boise State – the Mountain West Conference’s television deal allows networks to set the dates and times – UNM had sold about 11,000 tickets as of Thursday morning, UNM deputy athletic director Dave Williams said in an email.

Last week, the Lobos were up to nearly 12,000 tickets sold on the day before the season opener. But there were strong walk-up sales – UNM sold approximately 4,500 tickets on game day, nearly 50% of the total game-day revenue, Williams said.

This week, Gonzales has been part of a marketing push that has included:

• A red-out; he has been telling fans to wear only red at Friday’s game.

• The Lobos will be a big part of that red-out. They’ll wear cherry-colored helmets for the first time since 1973, another idea from Gonzales. The players will also be dressed in red from head to toe.

• Gonzales threw out the first pitch at the Albuquerque Isotopes game on Tuesday night with a large group of his players behind him near the mound. As a kid, Gonzales went to Albuquerque Dukes games.

Avenida Cesar Chavez and University Boulevard will be a crowded area on Friday. The Isotopes game starts at 5:30 p.m. and the Lobos game against Boise State begins at 7 p.m. (Tailgaters be aware.)

• At his press conference on Tuesday, Gonzales, perhaps in jest, asked television reporters to tell their producers to lead the show with the news about Friday’s game instead of it coming at the end during the sports segment.

• UNM’s marketing team, including Chase Christensen, Seth Cook and Drew Patterson, created an image featuring cherry-colored turf at University Stadium that produced a huge amount of attention and comments on social media.

“Danny’s passion for UNM, Lobo Athletics and the football program is contagious,” Williams said. “He is genuine, which is why he is so effective in promoting the program.”

Last month, Gonzales said he tried to move Friday high school football kickoff times to noon for games involving Albuquerque Public Schools. There will be a big game at Wilson Stadium, where Volcano Vista and La Cueva will clash.

Gonzales thought moving the start time to noon for high school games would potentially get more high schoolers – and their fans – to the Lobo game.

“But the logistics of how many days they have to have in the classroom and trying to get that changed after the academic calendar was set, it was not as simple as saying, ‘OK, we’re going to play games at noon,'” Gonzales said. “That didn’t work out, but that’s OK. We made an effort and it is what it is.”

