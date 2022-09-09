La Cueva has plenty of company in Class 5A volleyball contention

La Cueva may have the target on its back, but its not the only target in Class 5A volleyball.

The defending state champion Bears certainly expect to be in the mix come November as they attempt to go back to back, but there are any number of challengers poised to contend, including – among others – Centennial, Rio Rancho, Las Cruces and Cleveland.

“We are kind of putting things together, and we are probably as strong as last year,” La Cueva coach Steve Archibeque said.

The Bears (2-0) are one of eight “gold” bracket quarterfinalists as the Albuquerque Metro Championships resume on Friday at Highland and West Mesa.

In the top half, La Cueva faces Valley at 5:45 p.m. at Highland, and Rio Rancho plays Albuquerque High at 5:45 at West Mesa.

At 7:30 p.m., Cibola takes on Eldorado at Highland, and Cleveland meets Volcano Vista at West Mesa.

The semifinals are Saturday morning at Cibola; the final is 7:30 Saturday night, also at Cibola.

La Cueva features one of Class 5A’s most dynamic hitters, 5-foot-10 senior Ella Sanders. And the Bears are as big as they’ve ever been with Archibeque as head coach, with 6-footers Tea Kaladjzic (outside) and Sophie Diouf (middle) also at net. Karyna Werley, a sophomore, shared setting duties last season and runs the offense.

If the Bears get a challenge in their district, it’s likely to originate from Sandia or Eldorado.

The Matadors, like La Cueva, feature a sizable lineup, and return a first-team, all-state middle in 6-foot senior Tori Scheler. Sandia has another strong 6-footer in opposite hitter Celeste Villa.

Eldorado has a formidable presence at net in junior Reese Russell.

District 1 is almost always incredibly competitive and figures to be again, led by the Rams and their outstanding sophomore all-state hitter, 5-11 Ceci Vance. Rio Rancho (4-1) returns 10 of its 12 players from last season.

“We’ve got power at both antennas, active middles, good setting, a good libero and defensive prowess,” longtime Rams coach Toby Manzanares said.

Cleveland reached the final four of Las Cruces High’s tournament last weekend. The Lady Bulldawgs beat Centennial in the final; the Storm downed Los Lunas for third place.

Only two seniors graduated from Cleveland, which is led by stellar junior setter Marian Hatch, the district player of the year in 2021, and senior libero Aubrey Ortiz. Both were all-state in 5A last fall.

Cibola has new setters and some new faces in the hitting positions, but should be strong defensively for coach Christina Norton. A former Lobo player, Ashley Kelsey, is Volcano Vista’s new coach.

From District 5-5A, Los Lunas and Albuquerque High could have a battle into October.

The Tigers (2-3, but all three losses to either Cleveland or Centennial) return all but one player from last season, although Los Lunas is not going to strike fear at the net. Top returners include sophomore setter Mia Mendoza, junior hitter Aleigha Romero (who is only 5-6) and junior hitter Riley Luther.

“We’re little,” Tigers coach Tanya Sanchez said with a laugh. “Little but mighty.”

AHS has some youth and inexperience but remains talented, coach Monica Ashley said. Right-side hitter, 6-3 junior Alyssa Carlisle, is back in the fold after missing last season with a knee injury.

• Artesia is the defending state champion in Class 4A, having beaten Hope Christian in the state final last November.

Hope, which was the No. 1 seed in last season’s playoffs, has all-state hitter Logan McPherson back as one of the key players. The Huskies had another standout, all-state middle Ethnee Gibson, suffer a season-ending knee injury at the recent alumni match.

“I think they’re hungry, I think they’re ready,” Hope coach Amiyla Sandoval said.

Albuquerque Academy, Moriarty and St. Pius all qualified for state last year in 4A, but each was beaten in the first round.

The Chargers are huge, with 6-5 senior middle Tristen Lujan and 6-0 junior setter Emma Eden leading the way. Coach Maribeth Dvorak’s team must contend with both Hope and an improved and perhaps underrated Valley squad in district.

St. Pius has mix of veterans at setter and outside, but the Sartans are young and largely untested in the middle and at libero.

Artesia, Goddard and Pojoaque Valley all are among the top 4A teams outside the metro area.

• Robertson beat St. Michael’s in the 3A final last season, and both are expected to play well into November again this year. Santa Fe Indian adds an additional strong group out of that northern district.

Bosque School was in the final four in 3A last season, and the Bobcats return two all-staters: junior hitter Ella Pockman and senior middle Haley Baldwin.

Sandia Prep, always a factor in 3A, should be back in the mix, led by 6-1 junior all-state middle Lauren Staples.

Friday

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Albuquerque Metro Championships

Quarterfinals

La Cueva vs. Valley, at Highland HS, 5:45 p.m.

Cibola vs. Eldorado, at Highland HS, 7:30 p.m.

Rio Rancho vs. Albuquerque High, at West Mesa HS, 5:45 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Volcano Vista, at West Mesa, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation Bracket

St. Pius vs. Del Norte, at Manzano HS, 5:45 p.m.

Sandia vs. Highland, at Manzano HS, 7:30 p.m.

West Mesa vs. Atrisco Heritage, at Cibola HS, 5:45 p.m.

Manzano vs. Rio Grande, at Cibola HS, 7:30 p.m.