 GOP focuses on Hispanic voters with new Las Cruces center - Albuquerque Journal

GOP focuses on Hispanic voters with new Las Cruces center

By Associated Press

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — The New Mexico Republican Party is bolstering efforts to reach Hispanic voters before the midterm elections with a new outreach center in Las Cruces.

Some GOP candidates and their supporters were on hand for the opening of the center inside a strip mall earlier this week.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports Mercedes Provencio Hollister will run the center as regional Hispanic event coordinator.

Provencio Hollister urges any Hispanic voter to come and ask questions.

State GOP Chair Steve Pearce says more Republican candidates and organizers need to go into communities where they have previously lagged.

The center is just one of nearly 40 Republican Hispanic Community Centers nationwide.

Maddy Mundy, a spokesperson with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, told the newspaper Democrats have always engaged with Hispanic voters. They don’t just do it “eight weeks out from Election Day.”

