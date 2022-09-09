Nedra Matteucci Galleries location in Santa Fe sold

The sprawling Santa Fe art compound at 1075 Paseo de Peralta owned by Nedra Matteucci since 1988 will move to Canyon Road this fall.

“The Matteuccis have had this property on the market for quite a while and it’s now under contract,” gallery director Dustin Belyeu said. “By the first of October, we’ll start moving things over.”

He declined to reveal who was buying the space or the price tag.

“We’ve been told they will convert most of it into condos,” Belyeu said.

The gallery’s contents – including works by the Taos Society of Artists, artists of the American West and masters of American Impressionism and Modernism – will be folded into Morning Star Gallery at 513 Canyon Road, another Matteucci property.

Formerly the location of the old Fenn Gallery, the original adobe property at 1075 Paseo de Peralta spreads across three acres and includes five homes.

“It was too much to take care of,” Belyeu said. “We actually had some of our best years within the past year or two. We were just wanting to downsize to a smaller space.

“We’ll just have less inventory,” he added. “We’ll be more selective of what we take in.”

The Matteucci family has owned the Canyon Road location for “about 20 years,” Belyeu said.

Future staffing is undecided.