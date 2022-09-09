 Nedra Matteucci Galleries location in Santa Fe sold

Nedra Matteucci Galleries location in Santa Fe sold

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

The Nedra Matteucci Galleries site in Santa Fe has been sold. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

The sprawling Santa Fe art compound at 1075 Paseo de Peralta owned by Nedra Matteucci since 1988 will move to Canyon Road this fall.

“The Matteuccis have had this property on the market for quite a while and it’s now under contract,” gallery director Dustin Belyeu said. “By the first of October, we’ll start moving things over.”

He declined to reveal who was buying the space or the price tag.

“We’ve been told they will convert most of it into condos,” Belyeu said.

The gallery’s contents – including works by the Taos Society of Artists, artists of the American West and masters of American Impressionism and Modernism – will be folded into Morning Star Gallery at 513 Canyon Road, another Matteucci property.

Formerly the location of the old Fenn Gallery, the original adobe property at 1075 Paseo de Peralta spreads across three acres and includes five homes.

“It was too much to take care of,” Belyeu said. “We actually had some of our best years within the past year or two. We were just wanting to downsize to a smaller space.

“We’ll just have less inventory,” he added. “We’ll be more selective of what we take in.”

The Matteucci family has owned the Canyon Road location for “about 20 years,” Belyeu said.

Future staffing is undecided.

Home » Entertainment » Arts » Nedra Matteucci Galleries location in Santa Fe sold

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Mary Moore Bailey brings personal petroglyphs to the canvas, ...
Arts
Albuquerque's Sumner & Dene Gallery is ... Albuquerque's Sumner & Dene Gallery is showcasing Mary Moore Bailey's work in 'A Storyteller's Dream' through Sept. 24.
2
True Story House provides listeners with songs about real ...
Arts
Band is set to release first ... Band is set to release first full-length album this fall
3
Nedra Matteucci Galleries location in Santa Fe sold
Arts
Contents moving to Canyon Road site Contents moving to Canyon Road site
4
Photographer Dana Patterson Roth uses motion to produce images ...
Arts
Dana Patterson Roth's current show 'Seeking ... Dana Patterson Roth's current show 'Seeking the Ephemeral' features color landscapes that find her breaking the rules she learned in school.
5
Fusion to bring John Steinbeck play to life with ...
Arts
'Burning Bright' will take place at ... 'Burning Bright' will take place at Fusion's expanded indoor campus at 708 First St. NW from Sept. 15-25.
6
Dropping rose leaves a sign fall is upon us
Arts
The amount of daylight we're getting ... The amount of daylight we're getting has lessened and the roses are getting ready to go shed this year's leaf and rest for the ...
7
Seven gardens featured in the 2022 Placitas Garden Tour
Arts
The Placitas Garden Tour is slated ... The Placitas Garden Tour is slated for 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11.
8
New biography for middle readers, "Who Was Georgia O'Keeffe?" ...
Arts
Sarah Fabiny authored the work Sarah Fabiny authored the work
9
Encouraging the poetic voice of New Mexico
Arts
Lauren Camp is the state's poet ... Lauren Camp is the state's poet laureate. She will serve a three-year term