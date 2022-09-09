Man pleads guilty in murder, kidnapping of Navajo woman

The former boyfriend of a 59-year-old Navajo woman whose remains were found last year in Nevada pleaded guilty this week in her 2019 kidnapping and beating death.

Jerry Jay, 51, pleaded guilty in a Farmington court Thursday to second-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in the May 31, 2019, death of Cecilia Finona of Farmington.

Jay faces up to 33 years in prison at a sentencing hearing scheduled Nov. 29 before 11th Judicial District Court Judge Karen Townsend.

Jay struck Finona on the head with a blunt object after an argument, Attorney General Hector Balderas’ office said in a statement. Jay then put her in the back seat of her truck and fled New Mexico.

“Ms. Finona bled to death in her truck as Jay drove through Arizona, Nevada, and California,” the statement said. “Eventually, he returned to Nevada to dispose of Ms. Finona’s body in a remote culvert outside Las Vegas.”

DNA testing identified the body as Finona’s.

“As we continue to fight for justice and help bring closure to Cecelia’s family, New Mexico still has a long way to go in helping Indigenous families impacted by violent crime,” Balderas said in the statement.

Finona’s disappearance made national news and was featured on Dateline NBC’s “Missing in America” in July 2019.

Days after her disappearance, Jay was arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada, on charges alleging he used Finona’s debit card to withdraw more than $1,200. He was charged with Finona’s killing in July 2021.

A missing persons report was filed for Finona on June 1, 2019, when her mother told others Finona hadn’t been home in two days. Her family later searched areas around Farmington and the nearby Navajo Nation, her daughter Julietta Finona said shortly after the disappearance.

The daughter said the family found blood at Finona’s home and reported it to police. She also said a dog led them to her mother’s eyeglass lens on the property.