 Living with a minor's major decision - Albuquerque Journal

Living with a minor’s major decision

By Tina Dziuk / PORTALES RESIDENT

Tina Dziuk

I am pro-life. I am a woman of faith, but I have a story to tell.

When I was 16, I became pregnant.

It was the summer of 1987. My then-boyfriend, Tom, had just graduated high school. Neither one of us thought we were ready to be parents. The thought of telling my mother seemed out of the question.

My mom was an amazing woman who would have supported me no matter what, but, in my heart, I didn’t want to disappoint her. Neither Tom nor I spoke to our families before we decided on an abortion.

I remember waiting anxiously to leave the morning of my appointment when my mom called. She said she wanted to take me shopping after work. I thought to myself “Of all days, how could she choose today?”

I tried to get out of it and told her Tom and I already had plans in town that day. Still, she insisted. My mom wanted to go to the mall to buy me clothes. Not wanting to alert her to anything, I reluctantly agreed.

My mind was in a million places as Tom drove me to the abortion clinic. To this day, I can’t tell you where the clinic was or how to get there, only that it was in Albuquerque.

I remember lying on a cold table, the nurse telling me to count backward and suddenly feeling relaxed. Soon, a doctor arrived and told me I was going to “feel some pressure.”

I did. But I felt more – shame, regret and sadness.

After it was over, Tom held me while I cried. All I wanted to do was go home and hide in the safety of my bed. Instead, hours after taking the life of my first child, I was with my mom shopping – traumatized and confused.

To this day, it’s still unbelievable to me.

As a teenager, there was a lot I didn’t know about life. Unable to feel my child in the first trimester, I had yet to develop a connection with the life inside me. How ironic that later I would feel so empty.

Tom and I eventually married, but he died of leukemia at age 32. The burden we had always carried together became much more painful following his death.

I didn’t know the guilt and shame would silence me for 35 years. I didn’t know I needed healing, nor how to get it. I didn’t know how to ask for forgiveness or forgive myself.

Now my deepest desire for those who have experienced what I had is that you be whole and know you are not alone.

It’s time to try to emotionally heal from the damage caused by easy and accessible abortions. It’s hard, but you have to forgive yourself.

Too many underage girls are having abortions, especially in New Mexico where these young girls don’t need parental consent.

Life is not always easy. If you know any pregnant girl in need, don’t judge, but encourage them to choose life and offer her assistance in any way you can.

My story is a simple truth: a minor’s quick decision carries major consequences. I’ve forgiven my choice, but I will always regret it.

Tina Dziuk is a Republican National Committeewoman for New Mexico.

Home » Opinion » Guest Columns » Living with a minor’s major decision

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
We had to end a failing pregnancy
From the newspaper
I never thought my journey to ... I never thought my journey to fatherhood would start with aborting a wanted pregnancy. Just a few mo ...
2
How Social Security's two big disability programs work
From the newspaper
A couple of weeks ago this ... A couple of weeks ago this column provided information on Social Security retirement. There are also ...
3
BernCo, don't let another polluter into the South Valley
From the newspaper
Current zoning does not allow asphalt ... Current zoning does not allow asphalt plant; county has been making strides on better land use
4
It is time for APS to ensure that its ...
From the newspaper
Policy makes current rights clear, doesn't ... Policy makes current rights clear, doesn't create new ones or 'out' students
5
Editorial: Gov.'s promised education 'moonshot' has yet to show ...
Editorials
n n n n n n ... n n n n n n Everyone knew it wasn't going to be good.    Public education in Ne ...
6
Living with a minor's major decision
From the newspaper
I am pro-life. I am a ... I am pro-life. I am a woman of faith, but I have a story to tell. When I was 16, I became pregnant. ...
7
Challenges of addiction for New Mexico's youth
ABQnews Seeker
Several teens in recovery illustrate their ... Several teens in recovery illustrate their addiction using colored pencils in a room a ...
8
City government's unclassified workforce grows under Keller
ABQnews Seeker
In June, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller's ... In June, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller's office announced it had made a few new executi ...
9
DA's office: Diversion programs are under utilized
ABQnews Seeker
Significant treatment gaps exist in criminal ... Significant treatment gaps exist in criminal justice system says LFC report