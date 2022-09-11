How Social Security’s two big disability programs work

A couple of weeks ago this column provided information on Social Security retirement. There are also two disability programs within the Social Security Administration (SSA). The Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) disability programs are the largest of several federal programs that provide assistance to people with disabilities. Individuals who have a disability and meet medical criteria may qualify for benefits under either. The information provided is from ssa.gov.

The SSDI program pays benefits to individuals and certain family members if you are “insured.” This means that you worked long enough – and recently enough – and paid Social Security taxes on your earnings. The SSI program is a federal income supplement program funded by general tax revenues (not Social Security taxes). It pays benefits to adults and children who meet requirements for a qualifying disability and have limited income and resources.

Define ‘disability’

The definition of disability under Social Security is different than other programs such as VA or private insurance. Social Security pays only for total disability. No benefits are payable for partial or short-term disability.

To have a qualifying disability under Social Security rules, all must be true:

• You cannot do work and engage in substantial gainful activity (SGA) because of your medical condition.

• You cannot do work you did previously or adjust to other work because of your medical condition.

• Your condition has lasted or expected to last for at least one year or to result in death.

The condition must significantly limit the ability to do basic work-related activities, such as lifting, standing, walking, sitting or remembering – for at least 12 months. If it does not, SSA will find you do not have a qualifying disability. If you can’t do the work you did in the past, SSA looks if there is other work you could do and considers medical conditions, age, education, work experience and transferable skills.

Work history

How much do you have to work to qualify for SSDI? Social Security work credits are based on your total yearly wages or self-employment income. You can earn up to four credits each year. The amount needed for a work credit changes from year to year. In 2022, for example, you earn one credit for each $1,510 in wages or self-employment income. When you have earned $6,040 you’ve earned four credits for the year.

The number of work credits you need to qualify for disability benefits depends on your age when your disability begins. Generally, you need 40 credits, 20 of which were earned in the last 10 years ending with the year your disability begins. Younger workers may qualify with fewer credits.

Disabling Conditions

For each of the major body systems, SSA maintains a list of medical conditions considered severe enough to prevent a person from doing substantial gainful activity. The conditions are evaluated for impairment. If yours is not on the list, SSA must decide if it is as severe as one that is on the list.

How, when to apply

Apply online, by phone or in person at the local office. Call 1-800-772-1213 to make an appointment to file a disability claim in person or set up an appointment for someone to take your claim over the phone. Deaf/hard of hearing may call toll-free: TTY number 1-800-325-0778.

There’s a Disability Checklist online to help prepare applicants. Information needed includes demographics about you, your family and employment history and on your medical condition(s) includes health care providers, medical test results, medications and other relevant medical records.

Apply for disability benefits as soon as you become disabled. Processing can take three to five months. According to SSA data, 7,877,126 people were in SSDI pay status at the end of 2021.

SSA processes the application to make sure basic requirements are met. If met, the case is forwarded to the Disability Determination Service in the state. The state agency makes the disability determination decision.