It is time for APS to ensure that its parents are heard

Who is responsible for the children? Parents often assume they are. While there are exceptions, all parents should provide a safe home, nourishment and support for their children.

As a mother of six whose children attended Albuquerque Public Schools, I have been heavily involved in the PTAs and understand both teachers and parents need to be a part of our children’s educational equation. Schools, on the other hand, are paid through taxes paid by parents and other New Mexicans to educate the next generation of young people while under their care. In this age of political polarization, that shouldn’t be too controversial. Unfortunately, it seems to be.

Recently, when a “parental rights” proposal was introduced by APS board member Courtney Jackson, it wound up being tabled by the board due to pressure from outside groups that seem intent on pushing their agendas onto schoolchildren. Simply put, the parental rights proposal is designed to provide transparency and accessibility for parents and guardians so they understand, in the easiest terms possible, what their rights and responsibilities already are within APS. It does not create, grant or give any rights to parents that are not already present within the district. What it does instead is consolidate, make accessible and give an understanding of what exists in policies, procedures and state and federal law.

This policy is not intended to “out” students, to create fear, betray trust or hinder communication with our counselors. It is intended to foster and improve communication with our parents, their children and the schools. In fact, if students don’t feel safe at home or have parents who are not supporting them, the community needs to know so we can solve that problem.

Simply cutting the parents out is not a solution. I do not want to send my child to a school district where the solution is to avoid parental involvement. That is why a detailed yet concise statement on parental rights is so important. Parents are important. They should be involved, have rights, and those rights are balanced with responsibilities. The education and outcomes of our students do not lie solely with the school and the teachers. The responsibility to educate our kids does not end when parents walk their children through the front door of their school.

This policy is about the rights of parents to be involved in their child’s education. Parents are part of the education of their kids so the advocacy around that should focus on involvement and transparency. Parents need to email their support for the Parental Rights policy to the APS school board before Nov. 1. This is when the proposal will be reintroduced and start to move through the process of being considered by the school board.

Then please attend the school board meeting Nov. 3. I will be there because APS needs to know parents have a voice.