 BCSO seeking suspects in beer theft, gunfire on West Side - Albuquerque Journal

BCSO seeking suspects in beer theft, gunfire on West Side

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Deputies are trying to identify a man who fired a gun at an Allsup’s security guard after he and a woman tried to steal beer late last month in Southwest Albuquerque.

Jayme Fuller, a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, said the incident happened on Aug. 24 at the Allsup’s near Coors and Blake.

She said around 5 a.m. a man and woman tried to steal beer and were told to leave the store. Fuller said the man fired a gun at the security guard and the store as the pair fled.

She said the man and woman left in a black Dodge Avenger and released photos of the suspects, asking the public’s help to identify them. Anyone with information is asked to call BCSO at 505-270-9729 or email ViolentCrimes@bernco.gov.

“The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office would also like to thank the community for all the tips we have received on previous cases. The tips and information obtained by the public have been a tremendous help in capturing several violent offenders,” Fuller said.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » BCSO seeking suspects in beer theft, gunfire on West Side

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
BCSO seeking suspects in beer theft, gunfire on West ...
ABQnews Seeker
Deputies are trying to identify a ... Deputies are trying to identify a man who fired a gun at an Allsup's security guard after he and a woman tried to steal ...
2
LESC: Four years later, it’s unclear if students are ...
ABQnews Seeker
It's been four years since a ... It's been four years since a landmark decision in the Yazzie-Martinez consolidated lawsuit found that New Mexico was violating the rights of 'at-risk' students ...
3
Tech company maps Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak burn scar
ABQnews Seeker
Data visualizations pinpoint problem areas Data visualizations pinpoint problem areas
4
Man pleads guilty in murder, kidnapping of Navajo woman
ABQnews Seeker
The former boyfriend of a 59-year-old ... The former boyfriend of a 59-year-old Navajo woman whose remains were found last year in Nevada pleaded guilty this week in her 2019 kidnapping ...
5
Federal judge blocks Arizona law limiting filming of police
ABQnews Seeker
A federal judge on Friday blocked ... A federal judge on Friday blocked enforcement of a new Arizona law restricting how the public and journalists can film police, agreeing with the ...
6
GOP focuses on Hispanic voters with new Las Cruces ...
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Republican Party is ... The New Mexico Republican Party is bolstering efforts to reach Hispanic voters before the midterm elections with a new outreach center in Las Cruces. ...
7
Britain's queen dies age 96
ABQnews Seeker
Queen Elizabeth II reigned for 70 ... Queen Elizabeth II reigned for 70 years in a turbulent era
8
Man charged in shooting death of disabled father in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Deputies arrested a man for shooting ... Deputies arrested a man for shooting his disabled father after a confrontation at a South Valley home Sunday. Ernest A. Sena Jr., 38, is ...
9
‘You can’t make this stuff up’: Search for tiger ...
ABQnews Seeker
Officers find a large cache of ... Officers find a large cache of drugs and cash, court documents say