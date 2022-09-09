BCSO seeking suspects in beer theft, gunfire on West Side

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office released photos of a man who fired a gun at Allsup's security after he and a woman tried to steal beer last last month on the West Side. (BCSO) The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office released photos of a woman who was with a man who fired a gun at Allsup's security after the pair tried to steal beer last last month on the West Side. (BCSO) The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office released photos of a woman who was with a man who fired a gun at Allsup's security after the pair tried to steal beer last last month on the West Side. (BCSO) Prev 1 of 3 Next

Deputies are trying to identify a man who fired a gun at an Allsup’s security guard after he and a woman tried to steal beer late last month in Southwest Albuquerque.

Jayme Fuller, a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, said the incident happened on Aug. 24 at the Allsup’s near Coors and Blake.

She said around 5 a.m. a man and woman tried to steal beer and were told to leave the store. Fuller said the man fired a gun at the security guard and the store as the pair fled.

She said the man and woman left in a black Dodge Avenger and released photos of the suspects, asking the public’s help to identify them. Anyone with information is asked to call BCSO at 505-270-9729 or email ViolentCrimes@bernco.gov.

“The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office would also like to thank the community for all the tips we have received on previous cases. The tips and information obtained by the public have been a tremendous help in capturing several violent offenders,” Fuller said.