Man, woman charged in ABQ Foothills homicide

A woman and her boyfriend are charged in the fatal shooting of her ex-boyfriend last month at an apartment complex in Northeast Albuquerque.

Derrik Bonner, 29, is charged with an open count of murder and aggravated burglary in the Aug. 7 death of 60-year-old David Salazar. Maria Acosta, 44, is charged with aggravated burglary and conspiracy in the incident.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, said the SWAT team arrested Bonner on Friday “following a brief stand-off with police.”

An arrest warrant has been issued for Acosta.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court:

Police responded to the shooting around 6:30 a.m. at the Copper Ridge apartments near Copper and Tramway. They found Salazar shot to death inside of his apartment and a single shotgun casing on the floor.

A woman who was with Salazar at the time told police she heard loud banging and the front door was kicked open. She said she hid in the closet but could see Acosta and two men, one of them with a shotgun, walk into the apartment.

The woman told police Salazar wrestled with one of them when there was a loud gunshot and the three left. She said she believed the dispute was over Salazar still having Acosta’s belongings since the couple broke up.

The woman told police Acosta’s new boyfriend drove a car with a broken front window that had plastic covering it. Surveillance video showed a woman and two men, including a Black man with purple-dyed dreadlocks, get out of a similar car at the apartment before the shooting.

Another woman told police Acosta, her boyfriend Bonner, a Black man with purple-dyed dreadlocks, and another man had kicked in the door to her apartment earlier that night. She said Acosta was looking for her belongings and told her she was going to Salazar’s next.

A detective searched the surrounding apartment complexes until he found a car matching the description of the one seen in the video. Police said a man fitting Bonner’s description was working on the car and the license plate matched to traffic citations given to Bonner in June.