 Academy soccer tourney finalists: Chargers and Hope girls, Hobbs and Cleveland boys - Albuquerque Journal

Academy soccer tourney finalists: Chargers and Hope girls, Hobbs and Cleveland boys

By Randy Harrison / Journal Sports Editor

Albuquerque Academy and Hope Christian’s girls, and the boys from Hobbs and Cleveland, won semifinal games Friday afternoon at Academy’s soccer tournament.

The Chargers and Huskies will meet in the girls championship game for the second straight year. That game begins at 9:30 a.m.

At 11:30, it’s the Eagles and Storm.

GIRLS: Anna Babinski, in the 61st minute, and Layla Logan near the end of the game tallied goals for Academy (3-2-2) in a 2-0 semifinal victory over third-ranked Farmington (5-1-1).

The Chargers were able to generate numerous scoring chances before finally breaking through with Babinski, one of the state’s top scorers.

“Honestly, I felt like it was a matter of time,” Academy coach Andrew Wiese said.

Babinski, on a counter, got around the corner of Farmington goalkeeper Jessi Curry and put a ball home into an open net when Curry came out to pressure.

This capped a crucial exchange, because Chargers goalkeeper Lily Spoerke had stopped the Scorpions on a breakaway just moments earlier.

Spoerke provided the insurance goal with a rainbow shot over Curry that bounced into the net.

For Class 4A defending state champion Hope Christian, the Huskies were in control throughout as they belted Piedra Vista (4-2-1) by a 6-0 count in the other semifinal.

Freshman Mason Ricker had a pair of goals for Hope (7-0), which is the new overall No. 1 team in the state in MaxPreps.com’s all classification rankings ahead of No. 2 Las Cruces and No. 3 Farmington.

Seana Anaya, Savanah Sanchez, Ashlyn Salas and Bryson Fankam also had goals Friday for the Huskies.

BOYS: Cleveland (6-2-1) shut out Sandia Prep 2-0 on Friday.

Senior forward Ethan Wingfield had both goals against the Sundevils (4-2).

In the 27th minute, Emmanuel Ruiz’s cross was headed into the net to the far post.

In the 62nd minute, Dominic Aguilar’s corner was sent into the box, where Wingfield scored once more on a headed redirect.

Hobbs edged the host Chargers 3-2 in Friday’s second semifinal.

The Eagles (7-1) got a pair of goals from senior Yahir Chacon — one on a free kick in the 35th minute, the other a penalty kick goal in the 56th minute for a 2-1 lead — in their victory.

Josh Chavez had the insurance goal for Hobbs, in the 65th minute.

Felipe Canaca and Luke Babinski tallied for Academy (3-2-2).

 

Home » Sports » Academy soccer tourney finalists: Chargers and Hope girls, Hobbs and Cleveland boys

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Academy soccer tourney finalists: Chargers and Hope girls, Hobbs ...
Boys' Soccer
Albuquerque Academy and Hope Christian's girls, ... Albuquerque Academy and Hope Christian's girls, and the boys from Hobbs and Cleveland, won semifinal games Friday afternoon at Academy's soccer tournament. The Chargers ...
2
Prep soccer: Defending 5A champ Santa Fe is starting ...
Boys' Soccer
Defending a state championship can be ... Defending a state championship can be complicated enough, but for the Santa Fe Demons, it's going to be especially daunting. The Demons, who won ...
3
Prep soccer: Albuquerque High boys, Cleveland girls win Metro ...
Boys' Soccer
Two halves of soccer were just ... Two halves of soccer were just not enough to determine the champions of the Albuquerque Metro Championships on either the boys or girls side ...
4
Metro soccer tourney finalists: Volcano Vista, ABQ High boys; ...
Boys' Soccer
Keegan Monnheimer, Shane Pierson and Joyce ... Keegan Monnheimer, Shane Pierson and Joyce Sanchez delivered the most crucial goals Wednesday night in the semifinals of the Albuquerque Metro Soccer Championships. In ...
5
Numerous boys soccer contenders chasing one goal
Boys' Soccer
Santa Fe, Albuquerque Academy and Sandia ... Santa Fe, Albuquerque Academy and Sandia Prep are seeking to defend their 2021 state championships with the 2022 boys soccer season having begun in ...
6
Santa Fe High's Waggoner named Gatorade soccer player of ...
Boys' Soccer
Alex Waggoner of Santa Fe High ... Alex Waggoner of Santa Fe High School is the 2021-22 Gatorade New Mexico Boys Soccer Player of the Year, per Gatorade's announcement on Thursday. ...
7
Yodice: All-Metro soccer list reveals a deep talent pool
Boys' Soccer
After a pandemic-related hiatus during the ... After a pandemic-related hiatus during the last school year, the Journal's All-Metro teams are back. ...
8
Prep notes: Vigil is state's player of the year; ...
Boys' Soccer
Rio Rancho High School senior running ... Rio Rancho High School senior running back Zach Vigil on Tuesday was named New Mexico's Gatorade Player of the Year in football. The University ...
9
Class 5A boys soccer: Waggoner's epic night lifts Santa ...
Boys' Soccer
Alex Waggoner's 73rd goal of the ... Alex Waggoner's 73rd goal of the season was also the most meaningful goal in the heretofore modest history of the Santa Fe High School ...