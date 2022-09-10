Academy soccer tourney finalists: Chargers and Hope girls, Hobbs and Cleveland boys

Albuquerque Academy and Hope Christian’s girls, and the boys from Hobbs and Cleveland, won semifinal games Friday afternoon at Academy’s soccer tournament.

The Chargers and Huskies will meet in the girls championship game for the second straight year. That game begins at 9:30 a.m.

At 11:30, it’s the Eagles and Storm.

GIRLS: Anna Babinski, in the 61st minute, and Layla Logan near the end of the game tallied goals for Academy (3-2-2) in a 2-0 semifinal victory over third-ranked Farmington (5-1-1).

The Chargers were able to generate numerous scoring chances before finally breaking through with Babinski, one of the state’s top scorers.

“Honestly, I felt like it was a matter of time,” Academy coach Andrew Wiese said.

Babinski, on a counter, got around the corner of Farmington goalkeeper Jessi Curry and put a ball home into an open net when Curry came out to pressure.

This capped a crucial exchange, because Chargers goalkeeper Lily Spoerke had stopped the Scorpions on a breakaway just moments earlier.

Spoerke provided the insurance goal with a rainbow shot over Curry that bounced into the net.

For Class 4A defending state champion Hope Christian, the Huskies were in control throughout as they belted Piedra Vista (4-2-1) by a 6-0 count in the other semifinal.

Freshman Mason Ricker had a pair of goals for Hope (7-0), which is the new overall No. 1 team in the state in MaxPreps.com’s all classification rankings ahead of No. 2 Las Cruces and No. 3 Farmington.

Seana Anaya, Savanah Sanchez, Ashlyn Salas and Bryson Fankam also had goals Friday for the Huskies.

BOYS: Cleveland (6-2-1) shut out Sandia Prep 2-0 on Friday.

Senior forward Ethan Wingfield had both goals against the Sundevils (4-2).

In the 27th minute, Emmanuel Ruiz’s cross was headed into the net to the far post.

In the 62nd minute, Dominic Aguilar’s corner was sent into the box, where Wingfield scored once more on a headed redirect.

Hobbs edged the host Chargers 3-2 in Friday’s second semifinal.

The Eagles (7-1) got a pair of goals from senior Yahir Chacon — one on a free kick in the 35th minute, the other a penalty kick goal in the 56th minute for a 2-1 lead — in their victory.

Josh Chavez had the insurance goal for Hobbs, in the 65th minute.

Felipe Canaca and Luke Babinski tallied for Academy (3-2-2).