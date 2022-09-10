 Bicycle donation event Saturday - Albuquerque Journal

Bicycle donation event Saturday

By ABQJournal News Staff

(Courtesy of Bikes 4 Kidz New Mexico)

Free Bikes 4 Kidz New Mexico is hosting a bicycle donation event this weekend.

The program says its mission is to “help every kid ride into a more memorable childhood.”

Donated bicycles should be new or gently used. Tricycles and scooters can also be donated, according to the group’s website.

Anyone interested in donating bicycles can drop them off on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at either Balloon Fiesta Park, 4401 Alameda NE, or Sports Systems, 6915 Montgomery NE.

For more information, go to FB4KNM.org.

 

