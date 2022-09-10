Walking tall at State Fair

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

You can’t help but look up to Star Child and Richard Dalton, and it’s not an exaggeration to say that they walk tall.

The couple are performers in the Stilt Circus, roving through the crowds at the New Mexico State Fair, attracting attention from their perch atop three-foot stilts.

Now, that may not sound like much, but consider that the stilts give Star Child a perspective from just over 8-feet, 7-inches – more when she wears a large hat or headpiece; and Dalton stretches more than 9-feet, 3 inches into the air.

“The reason that we stick to the same size stilts is we do other things on stilts as well, including acrobatic tricks,” said Star. So having their feet at the same distance from the ground makes it easier for them and any ground performers with whom they may work.

The Stilt Circus also gets attention for its costuming, “most of which are made and designed by Richard and myself,” said Star. “One of the things that we’re known for in the industry is providing a different costume every day of a fair, so you’ll never see the same thing from us.”

Star said many of the costumes are made from upholstery material, which is very thick and durable.

On Friday, they were adorned in colorful farmer themed attire, which had more of a Carmen Miranda feel than an “American Gothic” vibe. No matter, their presence along Main Street could not be missed as smiling fairgoers stared and smiled, while the couple posed for photo ops, danced, told farmer jokes and handed out gimmick doughnut seed packs.

Star was working in the music industry back in the 1990s when a circus troupe asked her to manage them. “I thought all I was going to do is manage, but then they asked me to perform,” she said. “I told them no, I’m not a performer, but they dragged me out and the next thing I know I’m performing.”

She wasn’t sold on the idea until some months later when the troupe attended the Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert. “One of the performers had an extra pair of stilts that wasn’t being used and they asked me to go out with them. My heart was stolen at that point, because I fell in love with it.”

After a short while, stilts became like an extension of her own legs. “Anything you do on the ground you can do on stilts, so it’s really fun.”

She’s been performing on stilts now for 23 years. In 2006 she started the Stilt Circus network and currently manages 64 stilt performers around the country and personally trained 35 of them to walk and perform on stilts.

Dalton said he met Star Child after he began going to festivals and exploring lifestyles that presented something other than the typical 9-to-5 working environment.

“I’m at the Renaissance Pleasure Faire near San Bernardino, California – you know, turkey leg, meat and beer,” recalled Dalton. “I come around a corner and I see her on stilts, and I’m like, ‘wow, you’re the tallest girl I’ve ever seen.’ I knew she was on stilts, but it was just so magical and different and I had never really seen that. It was my first exposure.”

According to Star, “I told him, if he wanted to date me, he had to get up to my height, that this was my jam and this what I do and if you wanted to be with me this is what he has to do.”

Dalton rose to the occasion, so to speak.

Now, real life partners of 13 years, they recently moved their home base from California to Florida, but they are on the road 6-9 months out of the year and have a summer schedule of about 15 state fairs and a number of other events.

“And it’s all driving,” said Dalton. “So we’re very familiar with America. Literally, America is our home.”