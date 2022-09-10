New Mexico communities to commemorate 9/11

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Each year on the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, communities around the country commemorate the event and pay tribute to those who perished.

A number of such commemorative events will be held Sunday in the metro area. They include:

Albuquerque

Members of Albuquerque Fire Rescue will conduct their annual 110-story Stair Climb to honor the first responders who climbed up the World Trade Center towers to help evacuate those injured when two hijacked jetliners crashed into and brought the towers down. The stair climb will take place at the WaFd building Downtown starting at 8:46 a.m., the same time the first plane hit the north Trade Center tower.

It will be followed by a noon memorial ceremony at Civic Plaza, 1 Civic Plaza NW.

Bernalillo County Fire Rescue will conduct its “Fallen Firefighters 9/11 Memorial” on Sunday starting at 6:46 a.m. through 12:29 p.m. with a silent memorial at the Bernalillo County Alvarado Square building, 415 Silver SW.

Members of BCFD and BCSO’s Honor Guard will stand watch over 100 sets of firefighter bunker gear for a total of 343 minutes – one minute for each of 343 fallen firefighters.

Ceremonial events also include the ringing of the Four Fives at the top of each hour; Ladder 38 and BCSO’s Crime Scene Unit will be staged at the event; and the Chaplain Team will be on site to offer guests prayers.

Silver Avenue will be open for any guests to drive through and observe the memorial from the comfort of their own vehicle.

The event will be livestreamed to Bernalillo County Fire’s Facebook, YouTube and Twitch pages for the duration of the event.

Rio Rancho

The city of Rio Rancho will hold a “We Remember” 7 a.m. Sunrise Service on Sunday at Vista Verde Memorial Park, 4310 Sara SE.

The service will feature the inflation of four hot air balloons, including the “Thin Blue Line” balloon, which honors police officers and other first responders.

Light refreshments will be provided.

Santa Fe

In Santa Fe, there will be a Remembrance Ceremony at Fire Station No. 1, 200 Murales Road, Sunday starting at 10 a.m.

The ceremony will include a commemorative stair climb; the striking of the Four Fives to honor the fallen firefighters, and a memorial flower placement for the firefighters who lost their lives. Community members will be invited to assist in the memorial flower placement at the close of the event.