Big second quarter sends La Cueva to win over Volcano Vista

Everything about Friday night screamed trap game for the La Cueva Bears.

La Cueva was coming off a demanding three-game stretch of matchups against Rio Rancho, Cleveland and Centennial, and the Bears won an emotional, last-second victory last week against the Hawks.

Friday was also homecoming night. And Volcano Vista is a top-five team.

The second-ranked Bears did start slowly, but they heated up in a big way, especially in a decisive second quarter, and left Wilson Stadium with a 38-28 victory over the fourth-ranked Hawks.

“We knew this would be a war, just like the last three,” Bears coach Brandon Back said.

Both teams are 3-1.

La Cueva scored 24 unanswered points in the second quarter to lead 31-13, and was in protect mode much of the second half. The Bears’ lead never shrunk below 10 points.

But the game really wasn’t clinched until Colt Mangino’s interception in the final two minutes, with Volcano Vista driving. It was his second of the game.

“We came out and played this tough schedule, and I think that’s why this game was so close,” said Mangino.

The Bears already had beaten Rio Rancho, lost a tight game to Cleveland and came from behind to beat then-No. 1 Centennial. Volcano Vista was the fourth of five difficult games on La Cueva’s first-half schedule; Los Lunas is next, although the Tigers have lost two in a row after falling at home Friday night to 5A power Roswell.

La Cueva scored 24 points in the final six minutes of the first half.

“We were really clicking in that second quarter,” Back said. “Homecoming games are hard. There are a lot of distractions and noise around us, but the boys did what they needed to do to win.”

La Cueva scored on its opening drive, with quarterback Aidan Armenta — who was 26 of 38 for 346 yards and five touchdowns — throwing 16 yards to the back of the end zone to Ian Sanchez.

Volcano Vista scored the next two touchdowns, both on runs by the Hawks’ QB, Elliot Paskett-Bell.

A terrific punt return gave Volcano Vista the ball inside the La Cueva 20, setting up the first TD, a 3-yard run. The PAT failed.

On Volcano’s next drive, Paskett-Bell raced 52 yards on the first play, and he scored from the 1 five plays later and a 13-6 lead 2½ minutes into the second quarter.

“No matter what happens,” La Cueva senior quarterback Armenta said, “we know we can come back, no matter what the score is.”

Indeed, La Cueva dominated the rest of the first half with the next 24 points.

Armenta tossed a 33-yard TD pass to Jackson Hix, he threw 12 yards for a score to Cameron Dyer, he found Sanchez on a 41-yard TD strike, and Mason Crowell booted a 44-yard field goal right before halftime.

“We caught some momentum,” said Armenta, “and the receivers were getting open into space.”

Remarkably, La Cueva recovered three squib/onside kicks in the second quarter alone. But that only led to seven points.

La Cueva has so far played the teams ranked No. 1, No. 3, No. 4 and No 7 in the Class 6A coaches poll.

LA CUEVA 38, VOLCANO VISTA 28

Volcano Vista 6 7 8 7 — 28

La Cueva 7 24 7 0 — 38

Scoring: LC, Ian Sanchez 16 pass from Aidan Armenta (Mason Crowell kick); VV, Elliot Paskett-Bell 3 run (kick failed); VV, Paskett-Bell 1 run (PAT); LC, Jackson Hix 33 pass from Armenta (Crowell kick); LC, Cameron Dyer 22 pass from Armenta (Crowell kick); LC, Sanchez 41 pass from Armenta (Crowell kick); LC, Crowell 44 FG; VV, Alijah Gonzales 7 run (Gonzales run); LC, Sanchez 2 pass from Armenta (Crowell kick). Records: LC 3-1; VV 3-1.

First downs: VV 16; LC 23. Rushes-yards: VV 27-143; LC 36-84. Passing: VV 12-26-3—141; LC 26-38-1—346. Total offense: LC 430; VV 284. Punts-avg.: VV 2-39.5; LC 4-25.8. Fumbles-lost: VV 1-0; LC 3-1. Penalties-yards: VV 13-133; LC 5-50.