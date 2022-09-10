 Offense needs to bolster Lobos' bottom line - Albuquerque Journal

Offense needs to bolster Lobos’ bottom line

By Rick Wright / Journal Staff Writer

As is customary for University of New Mexico football two games into the season, the crooked numbers will tell the tale going forward.

For that story to have a happy ending in in 2022, the Lobos’ offense, particularly the offensive line, needs to give its stalwart defensive counterparts some straight-up support.

Following Friday’s 31-14 loss to Boise State at University Stadium, the Lobos are 1-1 after their first two games for the eighth time in the past 11 years.

More often than not, that first victory came against a team from a lower classification — followed by a lopsided loss to a demonstrably better opponent. That’s the case once again.

And more often than not, though not always, the bigger crooked numbers in the games that followed found their way to the right side — that’s the wrong side — of the hyphen. After those seven previous 1-1 starts, UNM went a combined 25-49.

So, what, then, should be expected of the Lobos this season, with any momentum gathered from last week’s 41-0 victory over Maine effectively stripped away by the Broncos (also 1-1, but of a different sort)?

Trying to project the arc of an entire season after two games is a task full of potential pitfalls. It does appear, though, that the UNM defense is strong enough to keep the Lobos in most, forgetting LSU on Sept. 24, of those that remain.

In the first half, the Lobos held the Broncos to 10 points, 139 yards total offense and 27 yards rushing. The Broncos punted five times.

Just as UNM had done to Maine last week, Boise State found ways to move the ball as the game progressed — hence the 17-point final margin, aided and abetted by a blocked punt for a Broncos touchdown. Boise State finished with a still-modest 318 yards.

Third-year UNM coach Danny Gonzales was unhappy with his defense’s performance in the fourth quarter, when the Lobos gave up 14 of Boise State’s 31 points and 93 of their total yards. Yet, from opening kickoff through final gun, the New Mexico defense pursued hard and tackled well. That’s not likely to change, except perhaps for the better, throughout the rest of the schedule.

As for the offense, only a pair of fourth-quarter lightning bolts, a 69-yard touchdown pass from Miles Kendrick to Geordon Porter and a 100-yard TD kickoff return by Christian Washington, prevented the Lobos from matching the same round number — 0 — that the UNM defense had hung on Maine last week.

What a difference.

The speed on the edge that the Lobos flashed against the Black Bears vanished against the Boise State defense — a unit that gave up 470 yards last week in a 34-17 loss to Oregon State.

The UNM offensive line got no push up the middle — UNM finished with 27 net yards rushing — and struggled to protect Kendrick, who was sacked six times and hounded into a 9-of-28 passing performance. Some of the sacks came because the O-line was overpowered, some because Kendrick couldn’t find an open receiver.

Gonzales credited the Boise State defense and noted that starting right tackle DJ Wingfield has been ruled out for the season with a knee injury suffered against Maine. He said he still believes in his O-line.

But he said, simply, “They whipped our tail (up front).”

Last year, Gonzales’ first full season after an abbreviated 2020 campaign due to COVID, the Lobos were good-field, no-hit. They went 3-9.

The victory over Maine suggested this year’s offense was dramatically improved. The loss to Boise State suggests with equal force that it’s not.

Let the crooked numbers tell the tale, starting a week from Saturday against UTEP.

 

Home » Sports » Offense needs to bolster Lobos’ bottom line

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com
1
Offense needs to bolster Lobos' bottom line
College
As is customary for University of ... As is customary for University of New Mexico football two games into the season, the crooked numbers will tell the tale going forward. For ...
2
Lobos wiped out on red-out night; Boise State wins ...
College
UNM's attire was certainly eye-catching for ... UNM's attire was certainly eye-catching for national TV, with the Lobos dressed in red from head to toe, including cherry-colored helmets for the first ...
3
Winless UTEP is a big favorite vs. winless rival ...
College
How much did the rare taste ... How much did the rare taste of success and a trip to the New Mexico Bowl last season change things f ...
4
Lobos Game Day: Boise State at UNM, Friday
College
5
Boise State ticket sales slow, and here's good parking ...
College
When wanting to draw fans to ... When wanting to draw fans to University Stadium for a big game on Friday night apparently it's not e ...
6
Prep teammates Jones, Holani look to carry the loads ...
College
Boise State's football team enters Friday ... Boise State's football team enters Friday night's nationally televised game as an angry 16½-point favorite after a season-opening loss.
7
Rocky revels in his new life as Lobos defensive ...
College
Rocky Long has found a comfort ... Rocky Long has found a comfort zone back at the University of New Mexico, and now up in a booth in the press box ...
8
UNM's Gonzales, Boise State's Avalos, 2 of 5 Latino ...
College
University of New Mexico coach Danny ... University of New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales and Boise State coach Andy Avalos are two of the five Latino head coaches in all of ...
9
Discounted tickets for New Mexico Bowl on sale
College
Tickets for the 2022 New Mexico ... Tickets for the 2022 New Mexico Bowl are on sale for a discounted price through Monday. Tickets for the promotion include the lower bowl ...