Offense needs to bolster Lobos’ bottom line

As is customary for University of New Mexico football two games into the season, the crooked numbers will tell the tale going forward.

For that story to have a happy ending in in 2022, the Lobos’ offense, particularly the offensive line, needs to give its stalwart defensive counterparts some straight-up support.

Following Friday’s 31-14 loss to Boise State at University Stadium, the Lobos are 1-1 after their first two games for the eighth time in the past 11 years.

More often than not, that first victory came against a team from a lower classification — followed by a lopsided loss to a demonstrably better opponent. That’s the case once again.

And more often than not, though not always, the bigger crooked numbers in the games that followed found their way to the right side — that’s the wrong side — of the hyphen. After those seven previous 1-1 starts, UNM went a combined 25-49.

So, what, then, should be expected of the Lobos this season, with any momentum gathered from last week’s 41-0 victory over Maine effectively stripped away by the Broncos (also 1-1, but of a different sort)?

Trying to project the arc of an entire season after two games is a task full of potential pitfalls. It does appear, though, that the UNM defense is strong enough to keep the Lobos in most, forgetting LSU on Sept. 24, of those that remain.

In the first half, the Lobos held the Broncos to 10 points, 139 yards total offense and 27 yards rushing. The Broncos punted five times.

Just as UNM had done to Maine last week, Boise State found ways to move the ball as the game progressed — hence the 17-point final margin, aided and abetted by a blocked punt for a Broncos touchdown. Boise State finished with a still-modest 318 yards.

Third-year UNM coach Danny Gonzales was unhappy with his defense’s performance in the fourth quarter, when the Lobos gave up 14 of Boise State’s 31 points and 93 of their total yards. Yet, from opening kickoff through final gun, the New Mexico defense pursued hard and tackled well. That’s not likely to change, except perhaps for the better, throughout the rest of the schedule.

As for the offense, only a pair of fourth-quarter lightning bolts, a 69-yard touchdown pass from Miles Kendrick to Geordon Porter and a 100-yard TD kickoff return by Christian Washington, prevented the Lobos from matching the same round number — 0 — that the UNM defense had hung on Maine last week.

What a difference.

The speed on the edge that the Lobos flashed against the Black Bears vanished against the Boise State defense — a unit that gave up 470 yards last week in a 34-17 loss to Oregon State.

The UNM offensive line got no push up the middle — UNM finished with 27 net yards rushing — and struggled to protect Kendrick, who was sacked six times and hounded into a 9-of-28 passing performance. Some of the sacks came because the O-line was overpowered, some because Kendrick couldn’t find an open receiver.

Gonzales credited the Boise State defense and noted that starting right tackle DJ Wingfield has been ruled out for the season with a knee injury suffered against Maine. He said he still believes in his O-line.

But he said, simply, “They whipped our tail (up front).”

Last year, Gonzales’ first full season after an abbreviated 2020 campaign due to COVID, the Lobos were good-field, no-hit. They went 3-9.

The victory over Maine suggested this year’s offense was dramatically improved. The loss to Boise State suggests with equal force that it’s not.

Let the crooked numbers tell the tale, starting a week from Saturday against UTEP.