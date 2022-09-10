 'Thank you, ma'am': A singular queen, mourned by her people - Albuquerque Journal

‘Thank you, ma’am’: A singular queen, mourned by her people

By Adam Geller / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

LONDON —

By early afternoon, the scent of thousands of lilies and roses floated in the air outside Buckingham Palace. But the pilgrims kept arriving, bearing still more bouquets and notes of endearment addressed to the only queen most have ever known.

The scene outside the wrought iron gates was just as Nick French expected. But when he left a London hospital Friday, still shaky 10 days after surgery for prostate cancer, there was no question he would join them. Setting out on foot for an hour-long walk across the city, French searched through seven mostly sold-out florist’s shops until his arms were filled with blossoms of crimson and cream, pink and purple.

“I felt the need to come right down here,” said the 50-year-old social services consultant from nearby Kent, standing behind a police barricade. True, Elizabeth II, born to royalty and bound by duty, had lived a life of palaces and pomp. But in the queen’s decades of steadfast stewardship, French said, an ordinary man had found an inspiration and kindred soul.

Elizabeth’s life, “brings me hope because the queen was always an incredibly charitable person, a decent person even in the face of great adversity,” he said, “And that gives me a role model to try and move on in my own life, post-cancer.”

A day after the longest reigning monarch in British history died at 96, French’s tribute echoed through the crowds that thronged to Buckingham and the memorial plaza over which the palace presides.

Those in attendance were, of course, self-selected — people who cared for the queen and had come to express their affection. But the pilgrimage was remarkable for more than just its size; it was striking, too, for how it underscored the multitude of roles visitors say the monarch occupied in the lives of those she could never know.

“You inspired generations of young women like me to serve the great nation that thrived under your leadership,” read one note penned in purple marker, left at the gate.

“Farewell, my dearest,” read another, attached to a bouquet of yellow roses. “Thank you ma’am … for being a beacon of hope and stability in troubled times.”

And yet another: “We thank you for everything you stood for. For your sense of duty, your care, your compassion and of your love for us, your people.”

The outpouring of flowers and heartfelt notes in public places evoked, for those old enough to remember, another somber week in London 25 years ago — the days after Princess Diana, the queen’s onetime daughter-in-law, was killed in a car crash in Paris. Then, a nation poured out its public grief in a way not entirely dissimilar.

For David Hunt, a 67-year-old retiree from the British Library, the queen was a symbol of a bygone era and her death a reminder of just how much everything has changed since her reign’s early days in his childhood. And Claire McDaniel, 48, said she came when she finished work in a skin-care shop because it felt like the right thing to do for a monarch who, for her, felt almost like a grandmother.

“During the pandemic she came on TV and said, `This is bad, but it will get better. We will see each other again and get together again.’ And I think, as a country, it was just what we needed,” McDaniel said.

Not far away, classmates Adam Al-Mufty and Oliver Hughes, both 16 and in school uniforms, said they had come to Buckingham Palace to observe a chapter of history. But there was something more.

“She represented all of us,” Al-Mufty said, acknowledging the unlikeliness that a teenage student and a sovereign could relate to one another. “She was very down to earth.”

French, who came to the palace after an MRI to check that recent surgery had removed all his cancer, said his fondness for Elizabeth began in childhood but grew stronger in recent years.

After French’s father died in 2019, he said he found solace observing the queen’s grace and solidity at the funeral of her husband, Prince Philip. As she grew older and her own health faltered, her determination to enjoy the places and things she loved — while maintaining her role as queen — provided him inspiration, he said.

When he arrived at Buckingham Palace on Friday, he arranged four small bunches of flowers into a generous bouquet held together with a hairband given to him by another admirer in the crowd. At the barricade, he handed them to a police officer, who promised to find a good spot at the base of the palace gates.

It provided small solace. But in the weeks to come, the pain of losing Elizabeth will be difficult to hide, said McDaniel, the retail worker. After all, the queen’s face and name are everywhere — on Britain’s money and postal stamps, on an air terminal at Heathrow and on London’s newest subway line.

“It will be hard, but we’ll get through it,” McDaniel said. “That’s what we do. We’re English. We’ll have a bit of tea and carry on.”

___

Adam Geller is a national writer for The Associated Press, on assignment in London to cover the queen’s death. Follow him on Twitter at http://twitter.com/adgeller

Home » AP Feeds » ‘Thank you, ma’am’: A singular queen, mourned by her people

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
'Thank you, ma'am': A singular queen, mourned by her ...
AP Feeds
By early afternoon, the scent of ... By early afternoon, the scent of thousands of lilies and roses floated in the air outside Buckingham Palace. But the pilgrims kept arriving, bearing ...
2
Queen Elizabeth is featured on several currencies. Now what?
AP Feeds
Queen Elizabeth II has been depicted ... Queen Elizabeth II has been depicted on British banknotes and coins for decades. Her portrait also has been featured on currencies in dozens of ...
3
Small nuke reactors emerge as energy option, but risks ...
AP Feeds
A global search for alternative sources ... A global search for alternative sources to Russian energy during the war in Ukraine has refocused attention on smaller, easier-to-build nuclear power stations, which ...
4
Ukraine claws back some territory; nuclear plant in peril
AP Feeds
Ukrainian forces on Friday claimed new ... Ukrainian forces on Friday claimed new success in their counteroffensive against Russian forces in the country's east, taking control of a sizeable village and ...
5
Politics in air as Biden visits future Intel plant ...
AP Feeds
President Joe Biden steered clear of ... President Joe Biden steered clear of partisan politics at Friday's groundbreaking celebration for a huge new computer chip facility in Ohio -- as a ...
6
Gloves off, Biden embraces tough tone on 'MAGA Republicans'
AP Feeds
In recent days, President Joe Biden ... In recent days, President Joe Biden has sharpened his attacks against Donald Trump and the so-called MAGA Republicans for posing a threat to democracy. ...
7
Hunt for shooting suspect shut down much of fearful ...
AP Feeds
Two college campuses locked down. City ... Two college campuses locked down. City buses stopped running. A baseball stadium halted a game, and frightened residents stayed indoors as a gunman spent ...
8
Canada rampage suspect death prompts fresh investigation
AP Feeds
The last suspect in a horrific ... The last suspect in a horrific stabbing rampage that killed 10 and wounded 18 in western Canada is dead following his capture, but how ...
9
Ukraine energy chief: Russia trying to 'steal' nuclear plant
AP Feeds
The head of Ukraine's atomic energy ... The head of Ukraine's atomic energy operator accused Russia on Thursday of trying to 'steal' Europe's largest nuclear plant by cutting it off from ...